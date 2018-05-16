What time does the Modern Family season 9 finale start?

Are you ready to part ways with some of TV’s favorite families? OK, so you don’t have to quite yet — Modern Family has another season yet — but the end is near. Season 10 is when the final curtain will drop, according to the co-creators of the series, Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd (although they didn’t commit to that 100%), but you still have Modern Family season 9 episode 22, or the season finale, to enjoy before worrying about that.

But will they drop something big on us during this season finale? Steve Levitan opened up earlier this year about the potential end of the series, saying, “I think we will end the show the way we started it in the pilot, with a big family event.” And even though the beloved family sitcom is, on the whole, a very happy show, it’s worth pointing out that big family events are not always happy. But maybe they’ll pull the big punches and use them during the final season.

Lloyd dropped a potential hint for the end of the series when talking to The Hollywood Reporter, saying it might mimic what they did with Frasier. He explained: "We went through these questions on Frasier when we brought that around after 11 seasons and sort of said, 'Well, the Shakespearean route on that is a birth, a death or a wedding.'”

Yep, that there? That mention of a death; we’re not digging it. But perhaps a loss, no matter how hard, would be softened by the talented co-creators. "We managed to effectively do all three in the final episode,” Lloyd said of Frasier, “so it may be some conversation that starts there. We've got time to think about that."

Modern Family season 9 episode 22 promo

Get a sneak peek at what’s to come in the season finale in the official promo released by ABC. “Mitchell sneaks out to Hero-Con with Phil,” the official description teases, adding that “Gloria's dinosaur party for Joe is ruined when her nemesis upstages her with a far bigger and better party next door.” Get ready for a guest appearance from Jane Krakowski of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame by watching the promo below:

What time does Modern Family season 9 episode 22 start?

Don’t miss a second of Modern Family season 9 episode 22, otherwise known as this season’s finale, by tuning into ABC tonight, Wednesday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST. As usual, it’s just a 30-minute episode, so all the action will be wrapped up by 9:31 pm. EST. Sorry, no extra long season finales here, folks.