Here’s what Molly Parker has to say about the rumored Deadwood movie

Could a Deadwood movie really be happening? Earlier this week, Deadline reported that the long-in-the-works HBO film received a tax credit — to the tune of $4.195 million. So although there is no green light for the Deadwood movie, the fact that HBO applied for a text credit and recieved it means that the network is fully committed to making the film.

In fact, HBO president Casey Bloys has said the Deadwood movie could film as soon as October. “Assuming that we could get all the actors back together, I think this is something we would do possibly next fall, fall 2018,” Bloys told Deadline in January. “I’m feeling optimistic about it.” And Bloys isn’t the only one feeling hopeful. Molly Parker, who played Alma Garret in the critically acclaimed drama is feeling optimistic about it, too.

Chatting about her role in the Lost in Space reboot, Parker had a tiny, tantalizing tidbit to share about the Deadwood movie. “The funny thing is that I ran into Ian McShane on a plane yesterday. So that was cool to see him. And he was quite encouraging about it,” she said.



Molly Parker attends the Lost In Space premier event in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Sato/WireImage

“There is a script,” she confirmed. “I haven’t read it yet. I think there’s a possibility? I think it’s becoming closer to reality, but I honestly don’t read emails. You never know about these things until you’re actually shooting it.”

Parker’s answer echoes what her former co-star Timothy Olyphant said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month. “They are making an effort, and I’m hopeful,” Olyphant told a caller. “I mean I’m a huge fan of David Milch. The man means the world to me. It’s one of the most amazing creative experiences I’ve ever been able to be apart of, and I’d love to be — you know when you do these things you really miss the people. It would just be a lovely excuse to get all those people back together… That being said, there’s no f—king way it’s ever going to happen.”

We’ll just have to see, Olyphant. We’ll just have to see.