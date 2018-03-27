Netflix is bringing us the entire Monty Python catalogue — and something more

The streaming service did it. They achieved the holy grail for fans of the comedy troupe; that’s right, Monty Python on Netflix is soon to be a reality, and better than you ever could have imagined.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python’s Life of Brian were picked up by the streaming service in a package deal, Deadline reports. But that’s just the beginning of the comedy catalogue you’re about to get. The site also says included in that deal are: Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus, Monty Python’s Personal Best (six one-hour specials), Monty Python Conquers America (documentary), Monty Python’s Almost the Truth, The Meaning of Monty Python, Monty Python’s Best Bits (mostly), the 2014 reunion special Monty Python Live (mostly): One Down, Five To Go and a comedy special done in 2012 by cast member Eric Idle that features other big-name comedians.

Wait, there’s even more Monty Python on Netflix coming

But that’s already even more than I was expecting, you might be thinking. The streaming service isn’t messing around about offering Monty Python on Netflix, and this ought to prove it: It seems they’ve commissioned Netflix original material from the surviving members of the original comedy troupe. Yes, you read that right, we’re talking brand new Monty Python.

When can you expect Monty Python on Netflix?

People using the streaming service in Canada and the UK can catch Monty Python on Netflix as soon as Sunday, April 15. Long-time American fans will have to wait longer to enjoy the catalogue and extra goodies from the comedy troupe, though, and no official date has been given. Monty Python on Netflix in the U.S. is simply expected later this year. Metro US will update you as soon as the streaming service announces an official release date for America.