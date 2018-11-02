Everything to know about the MTV EMAs this Sunday
Clear your calendar for this global event.
By Sam Brodsky
Published : November 02, 2018
Sunday afternoon, after we turn back the clocks, the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs for short) will air live from Bilbao, Spain.
Along with musical performances, star-studded nominees and a new Generation Change Award to honor young people making a difference, this show promises to bring an exciting lineup and the world's top hits to your TV screen.
Music fans will determine the winners by voting for their favorite artists. Here's everything to know about the 2018 MTV EMAs.
Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld will be hosting the 2018 MTV EMAs. She won the "Best Push" category (breakthrough artist) last year.
"The EMAs are a show where anything can happen," Steinfeld said in a Facebook Live video, per Deadline. "I can't wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own -- let's do this, Bilbao!"
"Hailee is a true global superstar renowned for her exceptional talent with a career that spans music, film and TV," Bruce Gillmer, Viacom's global head of music and talent and MTV International's co-brand head said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have her as host for this year's MTV EMAs in Bilbao and can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her incredible energy."
This year's MTV EMAs will include performances from Bebe Rexha, Little Mix, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Marshmello, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Jack & Jack and more.
Janet Jackson, Global Icon Award recipient, will also perform.
I'm performing at @mtvema on Sunday 💙 And tomorrow is the LAST DAY to VOTE #MeantToBe for Best Song: https://t.co/Kgteq5stAT pic.twitter.com/W2FmLZMr5r— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 2, 2018
Celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are slated to present.
Here are some of the most notable categories, and their nominees, for the 2018 MTV EMAs.
Best US Act
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Best Song
Ariana Grande, no tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha, Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello, Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake, God's Plan
Post Malone, rockstar ft. 21 Savage
Best New
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Best Live
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
THE CARTERS
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Biggest Fans
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
For the full list of nominees, click through to mtvema.com/vote. Voting for most categories closes Saturday.
The 2018 MTV EMAs will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 4.
It's a two-hour show.
At 7:00 p.m., after Ridiculousness, you can watch the event live on MTV or MTV.com/live-tv with your standard TV provider.
You can also stream MTV on Philo and DIRECTV NOW.
Get your vocal cords and one-of-a-kind (read: amazing) dance moves ready.