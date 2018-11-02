Everything to know about the MTV EMAs this Sunday

Sunday afternoon, after we turn back the clocks, the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs for short) will air live from Bilbao, Spain.

Along with musical performances, star-studded nominees and a new Generation Change Award to honor young people making a difference, this show promises to bring an exciting lineup and the world's top hits to your TV screen.

Music fans will determine the winners by voting for their favorite artists. Here's everything to know about the 2018 MTV EMAs.

MTV EMAs host

Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld will be hosting the 2018 MTV EMAs. She won the "Best Push" category (breakthrough artist) last year.

"The EMAs are a show where anything can happen," Steinfeld said in a Facebook Live video, per Deadline. "I can't wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own -- let's do this, Bilbao!"

"Hailee is a true global superstar renowned for her exceptional talent with a career that spans music, film and TV," Bruce Gillmer, Viacom's global head of music and talent and MTV International's co-brand head said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have her as host for this year's MTV EMAs in Bilbao and can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her incredible energy."

MTV EMAs performances and presenters

This year's MTV EMAs will include performances from Bebe Rexha, Little Mix, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Marshmello, Bastille, Anne-Marie, Jack & Jack and more.

Janet Jackson, Global Icon Award recipient, will also perform.

I'm performing at @mtvema on Sunday 💙 And tomorrow is the LAST DAY to VOTE #MeantToBe for Best Song: https://t.co/Kgteq5stAT pic.twitter.com/W2FmLZMr5r — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 2, 2018

Celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Debby Ryan, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are slated to present.

MTV EMAs nominees

Here are some of the most notable categories, and their nominees, for the 2018 MTV EMAs.

Best US Act

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Best Song

Ariana Grande, no tears left to cry

Bebe Rexha, Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello, Havana ft. Young Thug

Drake, God's Plan

Post Malone, rockstar ft. 21 Savage

Best New

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best Live

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

THE CARTERS

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Biggest Fans

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

For the full list of nominees, click through to mtvema.com/vote. Voting for most categories closes Saturday.

MTV EMAs start time

The 2018 MTV EMAs will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, November 4.

It's a two-hour show.

How to watch the MTV EMAs

At 7:00 p.m., after Ridiculousness, you can watch the event live on MTV or MTV.com/live-tv with your standard TV provider.

You can also stream MTV on Philo and DIRECTV NOW.

Get your vocal cords and one-of-a-kind (read: amazing) dance moves ready.