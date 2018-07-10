Get ready for the first Indian original horror series coming to Netflix

What you need to know about the new Netflix series coming in August.

Ghoul is coming to Netflix in August it will be the first Indian original horror series for the movie streaming service.

The new Netflix series Ghoul is co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, Ivanhoe Pictures and Phantom Films in India. Blumhouse is the production company responsible for films like Get Out, Insidious, Paranormal Activity and The Purge.

Netflix’s Ghoul follows the life of a prisoner who is transferred to a remote military interrogation center and turns the tables on interrogators by exposing some of their most shocking secrets and summoning a demonic spirit.

The series was written and directed by Patrick Graham who is known for the 2011 mystery-romance film Phir Se and stars Bollywood actress Radhika Apte (Padman) and actor Manav Kaul (Tumhari Sulu). Apte also stars in the first Netflix India original series Sacred Games.

"It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce Ghoul," Producer Jason Blum told IndieWire "This is Blumhouse’s first foray into the horror genre in India, and we’re excited to share this project with horror enthusiasts around the world," he added.

Watch the Netflix Ghoul official trailer

The official trailer for Netflix’s first Indian horror series, Ghoul was released on Tuesday and based on the clip, it seems like it will keep us all on the edges of our seats.

Ghoul premiere date on Netflix

If you’re looking for a chilling horror series to watch this summer that appears to be full of suspense, then Ghoul might be worth checking out. Ghoul is only three episodes, but based on the trailer, the new Netflix the three episodes may leave you craving for more.

Ghoul will premiere August 24 on Netflix and will be available to Netflix’s 125 million subscribers in 190 countries worldwide.