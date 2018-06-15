If you loved Nailed It, you need to know about the new Netflix cooking competition

Food Network, Netflix might be gunning for you. At the wild success of Nailed It, the hilarious cooking competition featuring amateurs trying (and mostly failing) to recreate some of the top baking trends of 2018, the streaming service is launching another cooking competition, and we’re here for it. So what should you expect from Netflix Sugar Rush?

Let’s just say as a tasty teaser that the team behind Sugar Rush is high-caliber. So what will Netflix Sugar Rush look like, how many episodes will there b and when can you expect it to hit the content library? We give the sweet scoop.

Here’s what Netflix Sugar Rush will look like

As you probably already deducted from the title, Netflix Sugar Rush will be a baking competition. But this time, the pros are throwing down for a panel of judges you’ve seen on other top cooking competitions. Expect to see Candace Nelson, proprietor of the popular cupcake chain Sprinkles and past judge on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, and Adriano Zumbo, Australian pâtissier known for his croquembouche and host of baking competition Zumbo’s Just Desserts. And, of course, the competition will be timed, though The Hollywood Reporter calls it “relentlessly fast-paced,” so maybe they’ll kick the standard setup up a notch.

You can also bet on there being a heavy emphasis on presentation, as in, the desserts will need to be beautiful in addition to tasting good. In past competition panels, Nelson has given feedback based on appearance of the eats — and Sprinkles is known partly for its signature look — and Zumbo is known for his edibles that are, well, extra. That means everything from towering croquembouche displays to gravity-defying desserts.

It’s also being produced by Magical Elves, the team behind another popular cooking competition, Top Chef. So fans of the Bravo series might want to double check their Netflix subscription is in order before the launch.

How many episodes will there be of Sugar Rush?

When Netflix announced the production of the series, it was as an eight-episode series. For a competition, that means things will move along pretty quickly. Maybe the streaming service will consider expanding it if the first season does well.

When is the Netflix Sugar Rush release date?

Since the streaming service just announced the production of Netflix Sugar Rush, along with two other unscripted programs, there’s no word on release date just yet. Metro US will be tracking the series and will update this story as soon as there’s news about timing (or potential competitors).