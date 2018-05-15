What time does the New Girl series finale start, end?

Fans of the notoriously twee Zooey Deschanel better prepare themselves for tonight. That’s because you’ll have to say goodbye after New Girl season 7 episode 8, which airs tonight on Fox. Although if you need a silver lining, it should be this: the New Girl series finale frees the quintessential quirky girl up to move on to new projects.

So what can you expect as the series comes to a close tonight, and what do you need to know in order to tune in on time and not miss a second? We break it all down.

How does Zooey Deschanel feel about the New Girl series finale?

Although fans are already in mourning, even with new episodes yet to air, it isn’t such a sad occasion for the star. “It felt like we were ready for it to be the end, in a bittersweet way,” Deschanel told Variety back when the final season premiered. “But it wasn’t difficult. It was like finishing a marathon, like we did this really long run for seven years and we’ve played these characters a long time. It’s not like there was any unfinished business.”

The seventh season, which picked up three years after the season six finale, was very much the wrap up Deschanel wanted for the show. “It felt like the right time to be ending it in the best way,” she said of the New Girl series finale. “I’m sad not to see my friends that I’ve worked with every day for so long, but it was all really positive in the end.”

Keep that in mind tonight as you tune in for New Girl season 7 episode 8, the series finale. At least the network made it somewhat sweeter for fans. Though the season itself is short, they made the final goodbye a little longer so you and your favorite show can have a final hurrah.

What time does New Girl season 7 episode 8 start and end?

Whoa whoa whoa. Remember what we said about a final hurrah? You’re actually getting two brand new episodes of New Girl tonight to help you part ways with the comedy on the best of terms. New Girl season 7 episode 7 kicks off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on FOX.

Make sure you keep your TV on FOX, though, because immediately after episode 7 wraps up, New Girl season 7 episode 8, otherwise known as the New Girl series finale, will air at 9:30 p.m. EST. Have the tissues handy by 10:00 p.m. EST when New Girl’s run will officially be over.