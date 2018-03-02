Orange is the New Black season 6: Everything we know right now

Orange is the New Black season 6 has finished wrapping — take it from Alex’s (Laura Prepon) Instagram. But when should we expect the new series to premiere? Here’s everything we know right now about Orange is the New Black Season 6.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 Cast

Thankfully, none of the inmates died at the end of season 5. So far, it looks like they’ll all be back, especially the ones left in the converted bunker in Litchfield by the season 5 finale. That means Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Cindy (Adrienne C Moore), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Gloria (Selenis Leyva) and Blanca (Laura Gomez).

Who we don’t expect back? Piscatella (Brad William Henke) and Humphrey (Michael Torpey) who were both killed off.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 Trailer

The trailer isn’t out yet, but we will update as soon as it comes out.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 Spoilers

Surely, the sixth season of OITNB will explore the repercussions of the riot and the death of Piscatellla. Remember that by the end of season 5, many of the main characters were hiding out in Frieda’s bunker, that had been broken into by the CERT officers. The rest of the inmates were loaded into buses on their way to new prisons.

Adrienne C. Moore — aka Black Cindy — has said this about season 6: "Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves. We'll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season."

Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, opened up to Variety last year, saying she has “no freaking clue” what to expect from Orange is the New Black season 6.

Once you have a riot, it can’t end well. And I’ve always said it takes a lot for a person to start a riot. You have to be fearless. You have to be unafraid of death. And that’s exactly where I think Taystee is right now. I don’t know. I can’t speak for the other characters. But I think they’re definitely all operating in a fearless manner, in a way of, “We’ve gotten ourselves here, and let’s finish it out. Let’s go all the way.” And they unite hand in hand. And what we don’t see at the end of Five is them riding away from this explosion. You know what I mean? They’re standing firm in it. And I think that’s gonna be a good foreshadowing, maybe, of what’s to come in Season Six. I don’t have a freaking clue, but it’s definitely a doozy of a question.

Orange is the New Black Season 6 Release Date

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date, but we will update as soon as they do.