Everything you need to know about the Origin YouTube Premium series

From the Purge film series and Jordan Peele’s Get Out to television programs like Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, horror is having a moment. Now the Origin YouTube Premium series is hoping to cash in on this pop cultural zeitgeist with as the service's latest offering, which follows Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and an ensemble cast of disparate characters trapped on an abandoned spaceship in deep space. Here's what you need to know about the Origin YouTube series.

What is the Origin YouTube series about?

The Origin YouTube series begins with humanity’s efforts to colonize an inhabitable planet in the wake of overpopulation, climate change and other earthbound issues. The interstellar venture, as indicated by the trailer, promises participants from all walks of life a fresh start on a new world where none of their past sins will matter anymore. However, Felton and the rest of the cast's characters quickly realize, they might not even make it there.

That’s because their journey was cut short by a mysterious force that spooked the majority of the ship’s passengers and crew to abandon it, thereby leaving the small group of stragglers behind. So while they try to figure out what happened and determine a way to flee the stranded spacecraft, someone - or something - else aboard the ship begins picking them all off, one by one. The resulting paranoia drives the survivors even crazier, resulting in a horrifying scenario that finds them all thinking they’ve been doomed to die in deep space.

Created by newcomer Mika Watkins and produced by the veteran team behind The Crown and Lost, the Origin YouTube series bears all the signs of something uniquely terrifying and fascinating in an otherwise crowded TV landscape. Yes, doing horror in space isn’t a novelty, but the manner by which Watkins and company have compiled these various subgenres into one chilling whole stands out.

Add director Paul W.S. Anderson, who helms the first episode, and the fact that YouTube Premium is throwing all of its might into the production, and you’ve got the makings of another successful original series for the streaming platform. Of course, this all depends on whether or not YouTube is able to convince enough people to watch it - let alone make sure they know it exists -- while trying to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu. Only time will tell on that front.

Origin YouTube series cast

In addition to Felton, the Origin YouTube series stars Natalia Tena, Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, Philipp Christopher, Madalyn Horcher and Siobhán Cullen.

Origin YouTube series release date

Origin streams Wednesday, Nov. 14, on YouTube Premium.

Origin YouTube series trailer