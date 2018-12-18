With the final season of Broad City set to premiere next month on Comedy Central, fans of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson’s quirky, poignant and female-centric sense of humor may be wondering what else out there might offer them something comparable. Look no further than Overthinking with Kat and June, a new comedy series from YouTube Premium that begins streaming on Wednesday.

Overthinking with Kat and June is the true Broad City successor

Tenea Intriago and Alexia Dox star as the titular Kat and June, two new roommates who, judging by their very first interactions, couldn’t be further apart from each other if they tried to be. As the show progresses, however, their Odd Couple-esque relationship of convenience ultimately blossoms into what the official logline dubs “a strange but beautiful female friendship.”

Created by Girl Meets World and All Night writer Mackenzie Yeager, who also serves as co-showrunners alongside Girlboss and American Woman veteran Jen Braeden, Overthinking can get as weird as its trailer suggests. And this absolutely works in its favor, for the structure that drives the show is the pair’s respective inner monologues and how often they don’t match up with what’s happening on screen.

The result is an occasionally surreal blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and absolute cringe. From Kat and June’s frequent fantasizing about their older landlord David (Justin Kirk) to the former’s attempts to prepare the latter for a first date with the help of the twins Tessa and Molly (Emily and Elizabeth Hinkler), Overthinking can sometimes emphasize the “over” in its title. The thing is, it works so beautifully for this show and the kind of comedy it’s trying to accomplish.

Executive produced by Yeager, Braeden, Shelley Zimmerman and Shauna Phelan, and also starring comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata, all six half-hour episodes of Overthinking with Kat and June will be available to binge on Wednesday. Whether or not you choose to go through all three hours of the series in one sitting, however, depends on the kind of comedy you like and the amount of awkwardness you can stomach.

For like Broad City, The Office and many other television comedies that have adopted the use of cringe, watching Overthinking can sometimes be an exercise in modern patience. (In other words, watching one episode at a time.) So if you know that this style is a problem for you, then be forewarned before adventuring into Kat and June’s revolving world of the weirdly funny. If it’s not a problem at all, then binge away!

Overthinking with Kat and June streams Wednesday on YouTube Premium.