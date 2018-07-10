How to watch Paid Off: the game show that wants to help you with student loans

Americans owe more than $1.48 trillion in student loan debt — and currently, over 44 million people in our country are still paying off theirs. Paid Off, a new game show from truTV with OITNB’s Michael Torpey, is shedding light on this crisis and promising some lucky grads the opportunity to fully eliminate their student loans.

"We’re giving away money to people who really need it," Torpey, 38, told Metro earlier this month, "but I only shot 16 episodes. Even if I live to be a million years old, we can’t get to everybody. Putting a face on this issue is the more important part of this show."

In each episode of this trivia-style game show, three contestants compete to answer questions about their degrees. "In the end, one lucky winner will get the chance to have their student debt wiped out," reads an official synopsis.

A New York Times TV review from writer Margaret Lyons states, "'Paid Off' isn’t taking the student-debt crisis lightly, though. It has a nervy, exasperated quality that elevates the show above a mere game. In one intro, the host, Michael Torpey, sheds the typical banter: 'If you’re just tuning in: Yeah, this is America.'"

It's basically what dreams are made of.

How to watch truTV's Paid Off with Michael Torpey

The Paid Off premiere is tonight, July 10, at 10:00 p.m. ET on truTV.

You can watch it live on truTV.com as well as with a Hulu Live TV subscription.

You can stream truTV with other subscriptions like DIRECTV NOW, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV.

According to CordCutting.com, "DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV each have apps that work on or with Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast devices."

Free trials are available for all of these streaming services, so if you want to watch the Paid Off premiere live without breaking the bank, those are your best options.

Episodes of Paid Off will also be available on the truTV app or the truTV website one day after they air. Additionally, you can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch a sneak peek of Paid Off with Michael Torpey below:

This round gives new meaning to the phrase “My kid could paint that.” Watch a sneak peek of tonight's series premiere of #PaidOff with @TorpeyMichael! pic.twitter.com/WN9iJuYwqW — truTV (@truTV) July 10, 2018

May the odds be ever in your favor.