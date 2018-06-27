Power season 5 release date, cast info and how to binge watch

When Starz’s first attempt at a sprawling television crime drama, Power, first premiered in 2014, reviews were decidedly mixed. Exclaiming the show’s having “a lot less gravitas than there is glop,” The Hollywood Reporter largely discounted creator Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s attempt to translate The Sopranos into something specifically for the African-American community. Yet four seasons in, with a Power season 5 set to premiere this weekend and a sixth already in the works, it seems Starz won’t be letting the series go anytime soon. That’s because, as IndieWire noted last year, the series is a ratings powerhouse for the premium cable channel. Its third season numbers were second only to HBO’s Game of Thrones (at least when compared to premium outlets) since it had “[tapped] into an African-American audience that has traditionally been underserved by the pay cable networks.”

What is Power about?

Season 1 begins with James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), the owner of the popular nightclub “Truth” who operates as a drug kingpin on the side. As he struggles to leave the latter for the former, Ghost also finds himself torn between his wife, Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton) and his lover, Angela Valdes (Lela Loren). Along the way, Ghost finds support from his partner, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

During the three seasons that followed, the show threw every curveball imaginable at these four principal players and the characters that surround them. Kanan (Jackson), Ghost’s former mentor and boss, discovers it was his mentee who framed him and, ultimately, had him imprisoned. The havoc that results for Ghost, Tommy, Tasha and Angela includes the death of the St. Patrick’s daughter, the aftermath of which serves as a starting point for Power season 5.

Why you should binge Power

Power is by no means a crime drama in the same vein as modern classics like The Wire or The Sopranos. Even so, Kemp and the creative team have managed to successfully create an engaging world of brokered and broken alliances, deals gone wrong and assorted intrigue. Both the main characters, and the massive cast that supports them, offer enough new bits with every episode to keep the wheels turning. As a result, it’s difficult not to get sucked into Power.

Meet the cast of Power

Aside from Ghost (Hardwick), Tasha (Naughton), Angela (Loren), Tommy (Sikora) and Kanan (Jackson), Power season 5 features and array of major and minor characters who all seem to have a stake in what the St. Patrick family is up to.

There’s Ghost and Tasha’s son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), whose inability to cope with his sister’s death makes him vulnerable to Kanan’s influence. Helping the latter’s games is Dre Coleman (Rotimi Akinosho), another mentee who, unlike Ghost, is hellbent on making his way in the drug world. Meanwhile, as Angela’s position as head criminal attorney puts her at odds with Ghost, her coworker Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) gradually closes in on her balancing act.

How to binge watch ahead of Power season 5

The first three seasons of Power are currently available to binge-watch on Hulu. Otherwise, cable users who subscribe to Starz, Starz streaming app users, and Hulu and Amazon Prime members who’ve added Starz to their selections can binge-watch all four seasons now.

When does Power season 5 premiere?

Power season 5 premieres Sunday, July 1 at 9 p.m. on Starz.

Power season 5 trailer