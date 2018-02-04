Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

TV

Puppy Bowl 2018: Winners and highlights

Can you handle the cuteness?
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : February 04, 2018 | Updated : February 04, 2018
Puppy Bowl 2018
Puppy Bowl 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Team Ruff and Team Fluff faced off in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 2018, the biggest competition on four legs. Its main goal besides to steal our hearts? To bring awareness to pet adoption as a viable option when we’re looking to give man’s best friend a forever home.

Puppies featured in the 14th annual Puppy Bowl came from 48 shelters across 25 states. Host/referee Dan Schachner told PEOPLE in an interview this week, "We’ve got special needs dogs, we’ve got dogs from areas that have been affected by natural disasters [pups rescued during Hurricane Harvey, Maria and Irma], so a really incredible roster this year."

You can view the Puppy Bowl 2018 starting lineup here.

RelatedArticles
Kitten Bowl 2018: Winner and highlights 02/04/18

Schachner was joined by 30-year-old Shirley the Sloth who made her Puppy Bowl debut as guest referee. And she seemed thrilled:

Meep the Bird took to Twitter during the game to give Puppy Bowl XIV viewers all the live-action updates happening on the field in Puppy Bowl Stadium.

Puppy Bowl 2018 highlights

Tail-gating

Jokgu the Chicken does the Star Spangled Banner

Surge the Hamster powers the score board

J-Paw (Jennifer Pawrence) makes first touchdown for Team Ruff

Incredible leaps (and relatable tweets)

Naps (because being cute is hard)

Lots of chewing

Morris the Pomeranian (because Morris is NOT a chew toy!)

Bunny, piglet and duck cheerleaders

Kiss cam sponsored by...Tinder

Ruff-housing

Puppy Bowl 2018 Halftime show

The Puppy Bowl halftime show featured internet sensation Prince Michael alongside DJ Phil.

In honor of JT performing at the Super Bowl tonight, Michael transformed into the lead singer of Kitt-ENSYNC to perform "Meow Meow Meow," a cover of the NSYNC hit "Bye Bye Bye."

To view pictures from the performance, click here

Who won Puppy Bowl 2018?

Good question. If all of these puppies (puppers, if you will) find forever homes, then they're all winners. But let's be honest, win or lose, each and every one deserves loving families to call their own.

At halftime, last year's winners, Team Fluff, were in the lead over Team Ruff with a score of 42 to 34. In the end, Team Fluff became repeat champions and received the Chewy.com "Lombarky" trophy. They came out on top 52 to 47.

The MVP (most valuable puppy) Award went to Team Fluff's Bear.

And the Underdog Award went to the derpiest of dogs Mr. Wigglesworth. 

Didn't you just want to give them all a squeeze? According to Dictionary.com, the "weird" urge to squeeze all the puppies in the Puppy Bowl is called, "cute aggression." Makes sense.

To find out how you can adopt these adorable fluff-ball players (too much?) go to animalplanet.com.

 
Tags:Super BowlPuppy Bowl
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending