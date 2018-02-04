Puppy Bowl 2018: Winners and highlights

Can you handle the cuteness?

Team Ruff and Team Fluff faced off in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 2018, the biggest competition on four legs. Its main goal besides to steal our hearts? To bring awareness to pet adoption as a viable option when we’re looking to give man’s best friend a forever home.

Puppies featured in the 14th annual Puppy Bowl came from 48 shelters across 25 states. Host/referee Dan Schachner told PEOPLE in an interview this week, "We’ve got special needs dogs, we’ve got dogs from areas that have been affected by natural disasters [pups rescued during Hurricane Harvey, Maria and Irma], so a really incredible roster this year."

You can view the Puppy Bowl 2018 starting lineup here.

Schachner was joined by 30-year-old Shirley the Sloth who made her Puppy Bowl debut as guest referee. And she seemed thrilled:

Meep the Bird took to Twitter during the game to give Puppy Bowl XIV viewers all the live-action updates happening on the field in Puppy Bowl Stadium.

Ready for #PuppyBowl!? Let the games begin! — Meep the Bird (@meepthebird) February 4, 2018

Puppy Bowl 2018 highlights

Tail-gating

Jokgu the Chicken does the Star Spangled Banner

I'm ready for my close up!

Puppy Bowl today at 2ET Animal Planet! pic.twitter.com/fLzkSy05HD — JokguOfTheFlockstars (@JokguChicken) February 4, 2018

A moving performance of the National Anthem by Joku the chicken. A veteran of America's Got Talent. #PuppyBowl — Kelly Schwing (@thekellyschwing) February 4, 2018

Surge the Hamster powers the score board

J-Paw (Jennifer Pawrence) makes first touchdown for Team Ruff

Starting off #PuppyBowl XIV strong with J-Paw's TD! — Meep the Bird (@meepthebird) February 4, 2018

Incredible leaps (and relatable tweets)

Naps (because being cute is hard)

Lots of chewing

Morris the Pomeranian (because Morris is NOT a chew toy!)

This year's Puppy Bowl is tearing my heart up, pasting it back together, and then tearing it up again. Sweet darling Morris! pic.twitter.com/SWMOaSyvan — K.C. Mead-Brewer (@meadwriter) February 4, 2018

Morris & Petrie have already melted my icy, icy heart. #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/xzcCRcUjAC — Steve Jortles (@Galileo908) February 4, 2018

Bunny, piglet and duck cheerleaders

Kiss cam sponsored by...Tinder

#puppybowl kiss cam brought to you by Tinder 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sNu2uFc1IW — Katie Bondy (@KBondy) February 4, 2018

There is a Tinder-sponsored kiss cam. Is nothing sacred? #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/85aVVfUw8r — Caroline Holland (@choll12) February 4, 2018

Ruff-housing

Living for the puppy bowl rn #votepaw pic.twitter.com/XgOd1eudtK — Michaela York (@mquinnyork) February 4, 2018

Puppy Bowl 2018 Halftime show

The Puppy Bowl halftime show featured internet sensation Prince Michael alongside DJ Phil.

In honor of JT performing at the Super Bowl tonight, Michael transformed into the lead singer of Kitt-ENSYNC to perform "Meow Meow Meow," a cover of the NSYNC hit "Bye Bye Bye."

Puppy bowl kitten half time pic.twitter.com/eM4xrWRkh4 — Strange Person (@Girly46557229) February 4, 2018

To view pictures from the performance, click here.

Who won Puppy Bowl 2018?

Good question. If all of these puppies (puppers, if you will) find forever homes, then they're all winners. But let's be honest, win or lose, each and every one deserves loving families to call their own.

At halftime, last year's winners, Team Fluff, were in the lead over Team Ruff with a score of 42 to 34. In the end, Team Fluff became repeat champions and received the Chewy.com "Lombarky" trophy. They came out on top 52 to 47.

The MVP (most valuable puppy) Award went to Team Fluff's Bear.

And the Underdog Award went to the derpiest of dogs Mr. Wigglesworth.

My early MVP candidate for the 2018 Puppy Bowl: Mr. Wigglesworth pic.twitter.com/oDR2f7pTHc — Adam Morrow (@AdamMorrow__) January 30, 2018

Didn't you just want to give them all a squeeze? According to Dictionary.com, the "weird" urge to squeeze all the puppies in the Puppy Bowl is called, "cute aggression." Makes sense.

To find out how you can adopt these adorable fluff-ball players (too much?) go to animalplanet.com.