Rachel Bloom on the final season of ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

Earlier this month television fans were given both some good and some bad news to try and digest at the exact same time, as Rachel Bloom took to Twitter to confirm that "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" had indeed been renewed for a fourth season, but that it would also mark its farewell.

Last week I had the opportunity to talk to Rachel Bloom about her work in the dark comedy thriller "Most Likely To Murder." But I couldn’t help but turn the conversation to the end of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "and Bloom was more than happy to answer my questions.

How’s the final season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" shaping up?

We haven’t even really started writing it yet. We have just sort of dipped our toe into writing the final season. The writer’s room will start around May 21st. Then we will start filming in July.

Will it air in October, 2018?

Yes, they haven’t given us an official air date. I imagine that’s what it is, but I could be wrong.

Does it feel like the end yet?

It does and it doesn’t. Because we have so much work to do. Yes, it is a final season. At least to us it is the final season. We don’t want to write anymore seasons. The CW hasn’t officially said it is. But this is the end of our story. But we have so much work to do. It doesn’t quite feel like the end yet. Because we still have an entire season left to write. And 30 more songs to write.

I loved the tweet that you sent about the final season of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and how grateful you were to get to make it.

What I said in the tweet was very true. The first television show I ever wrote on was a short-lived animated show on Fox. It was cancelled after 5 or 6 episodes. My parents said, ‘Sorry it was a failure.’ I was like, ‘You know what? Actually no, it wasn’t a failure. Because to get a television show on television is so hard.’ It is so hard to do. My husband and his writing partner, a lot of the money they made were from pilots that they sold that never got shot. That’s how a lot of people get money. It is the same with the movie business. So to get anything made, let alone be able to do the full television season you want, let alone as a musical, the odds were so astronomically low.

Do you think you might be convinced to come back?

No, it is a four season show. We have been saying from the beginning it is four seasons. They haven’t officially announced that it is the last season. But it doesn’t sustain itself.

Have you thought about your future after the show?

I am trying to think of other projects. But because we have another season to write it is so hard for me to to get beyond that, and to put any creative energy into anything else.

Make sure to check out Bloom in "Most Likely To Murder," which is now available on VOD and revolves around Adam Pally’s Billy, the coolest kid in high school, who returns home after 15 years to discover that his ex-girlfriend (Bloom) is now dating the former town outcast (Vincent Kartheiser). This love triangle reaches a fever pitch when Billy sets out prove that his rival is actually a murderer.