All the ways to watch the Riverdale season 3 premiere

The last time we saw the teens of Riverdale, a lot had developed. Betty’s dad came out as the Black Hood. Archie was arrested for something he clearly didn’t do (thanks, Hiram Lodge). Jughead almost died — then became Serpent King. The town’s fate is more fragile than ever, and Riverdale season 3 episode 1 is approaching fast and ready to rock our world.

What to expect from Riverdale season 3

Metro’s Riverdale season 3 guide has everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter. It kicks off with a Labor Day weekend celebration and Archie’s trial for the murder of Shadow Lake resident Cassidy Bullock.

Veronica's idea from season 2 about running a Pop's speakeasy becomes a reality, and new love interests include Kevin and Moose and FP and Alice Cooper (we hope this one doesn’t last for Bughead's sake).

"It feels cute and nostalgic," Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) told TVGuide of Bughead's thriving relationship in the third season. "It's like season 1 when they were just purely interested in getting their questions answered, and they want to help the town. They want to figure it out themselves."

"They're such a power-duo when they're investigating, and it's really sweet, and they're a really good team," she continued. "Kind of like bad cop, good cop, except they're both bad and good at the same time."

"There’s always humor in the darkness," Luke Perry (Fred Andrews) recently said on the TODAY show of Riverdale season 3.

KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) described the upcoming episodes as "a lot darker" and "more gritty" than the previous ones.

A creepy cult from "The Farm" will show up in town, which brings new faces to the forefront. Speaking of additional characters, Jughead’s mom, played by Gina Gershon, and younger sister, played by Trinity Likins, will join the bunch. And, Mark Consuelos' (Hiram Lodge) 21-year-old son Michael will portray his younger self in the highly anticipated flashback episode.

Riverdale season 3 will also feature a musical episode.

Need a sneak peek of what's to come? Watch the trailer below to prepare for Riverdale season 3 episode 1:

When is Riverdale season 3 episode 1?

The Riverdale season 3 premiere is coming to The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

How to watch Riverdale season 3 episode 1

You’ll be able to watch Riverdale season 3 episode 1 with cable on The CW.

If you’d rather see the premiere online, you can view it via subscription services that stream The CW. These include Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV NOW and YouTube TV (which all offer free trials of some kind).

CWTV.com and The CW app will have the Riverdale season 3 premiere on Thursday, the day after it airs on television.

Note: The CW app is available on mobile as well as on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Get your popcorn ready because this little town is about to face some major turmoil threatening to set it ablaze — like Archie's flaming red hair.