Rudolph Frosty TV replay YouTube streaming link: Will CBS rerun?

You are in luck if you missed Rudolph and Frosty this year

Praise Baby Jesus for DVR and YouTube because there was once a time where if you missed Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer or Frosty the Snowman during the Christmas season on TV you were absolutely screwed.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, CBS will air the 1964 classic “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” This year, CBS is doing us all a favor by replaying the holiday favorite. The Rudolph replay will happen on Saturday, Dec. 9 and will air at 8 p.m. – again on CBS.

Saturday, Dec. 9 will be a big night if you missed Frosty the Snowman as well as CBS will air “Frosty” right after Rudolph at 9 p.m. that night.

The first run of Frosty was way too early as usual, as it ran on Black Friday.

If all that is too confusing, let’s make it easier. You can stream Rudolph and Frosty on YouTube right now. Here are the links to each show.

Rudolph Link

Frosty Link