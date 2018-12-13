At the end of Runaways season 1, the titular gang finally earned their namesake when, in the midst of fleeing from their villainous parents, they all hopped on a bus and ran away. The finale’s final scene gave fans of the popular Marvel Comics series what they had been hoping for all season, but it also left audiences with more questions than answers. That’s because, in many ways, the bulk of the Runaways comic book series had already been told by Hulu. So where is there left for co-creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz to go? Here's what you need to know about Runaways season 2.

Everything you need to know about Runaways season 2

Runaways season 2 plot

Viewers will soon find out when Runaways season 2 premieres on Hulu. Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner), Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer), Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin) and Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta) are on the run. Meanwhile, their parents, all of whom are a part of the villainous organization “Pride” that has aligned itself with the mysterious Jonah (Julian McMahon), are doing everything they can to find their kids.

Runaways season 2 cast

Catherine and Geoffrey Wilder (Angel Parker and Ryan Sands), Leslie and Frank Dean (Annie Wersching and Kip Pardue), Janet and Victor Stein (Ever Carradine and James Marsters), Stacey and Dale Yorkes (Brigid Brannagh and Kevin Weisman), and Tina and Robert Minoru (Brittany Ishibashi and James Yaegashi) don’t want their children to die. They just want them to come home, though the reasons for this are as loving as they are selfish. They don’t want the runaways to expose them.

Which, weirdly enough, is a good thing, because Jonah would rather kill them. Or, at least the majority of them, because as season 1 eventually revealed, the luminescent and seemingly alien Karolina is actually his biological daughter instead of Frank’s. Frank doesn’t explicitly know this for various benign reasons, though Runaways season 2 will definitely be exploring this point further.

Also, there’s the genetically modified dinosaur “Old Lace,” who shares a telepathic connection with Gert that slowly came to fruition in season 1. So much like Karolina’s out-of-this-world heritage and practically everything else that the first season introduced, season 2 will be digging a little bit deeper into the nitty-gritty details of the “Runaways” story. There’s also going to be a lot more action and a much faster pace.

This is where viewers can expect to see one of the biggest differences when next Friday rolls around. Schwartz and Savage purposefully built season 1 as a slow burn that, though plenty of homages to the ever-widening Marvel universe were made, worked at a methodical pace. They wanted audiences to get to know and actually care about these characters. Not just the kids, mind you, but their conflicted parents as well. This same sentiment continues throughout Runaways season 2, albeit with a much faster and action-packed pace that pits these factions (and others) against one another repeatedly.

There’s also the addition of Topher (Jan Luis Castellanos), another character from the“Runaways comics who eventually becomes a member of the group. In the comics, he’s actually a vampire who infiltrates the gang for his own nefarious intentions. As for how Savage and Schwartz have adapted the characters, you’ll just have to wait and see.

Runaways season 2 release date

The Runaways season 2 premiere is set for Friday, Dec. 21, on Hulu.

