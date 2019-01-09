Was Sarah Silverman's I Love You, America canceled by Hulu? Sadly yes, according to the show host and comedian, who broke the news on Wednesday via Twitter. The program, which mixed pre-taped segments about largely political themes with guest interviews, sketches and monologues, streamed the final episode of its 21-episode run on Nov. 15, 2018.

"Well, Hulu cancelled I LOVE YOU AMERICA and we're all pretty damn heartbroken," Silverman said in her tweet. "So in traditional twitter funeral style, I’ll be RTing the love."

Funny or Die, the company that produces the show with Silverman, released a statement shortly thereafter:

We are so proud of "I Love You, America" and congratulate Sarah, the producers and the entire team for engaging thoughtful conversation and showcasing such diverse points of view every week. Whether it was connecting with firemen in Mineola, Texas over 'pooping their pants' stories, or going on a blind date with a conservative lobbyist in D.C., Sarah's commitment was boundless and there is nothing more to say than "we lerve you" to the whole crew.

When Hulu first announced I Love You, America, the streamer described Silverman as a comedian known for everything from "inciting treason to telling poop jokes." However, with the new show, she was "looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously." As this writer has previously argued, that's exactly what I Love You, America did.

Since then, the show has been nominated for Emmy and Writer's Guild of America awards. Even so, it seems Hulu doesn't think was worth promoting for a second season. This is a loss for fans of the silly-yet-insightful comic, but it's also a huge detriment to the late night TV genre. When I Love You, America premiered on Oct. 12, 2017, Samantha Bee and Chelsea Handler were the only other female late night talk show hosts. The rest of the genre was populated by male (and mostly white, straight and cis) hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Just over a year later, Handler's series is no more and Michelle Wolf's Netflix show has come and gone. Bee's program is still on at TBS and actress Busy Philipps's new talk show premiered on E! in October, but with I Love You, America's cancellation they are the only two female late night hosts on TV today.