Saturday Night Live season 45: Start date, hosts and musical guests so far

Saturday Night Live season 45 is set to take place this fall and if you’re a longtime SNL fan, you’re probably anxious to see what SNL season 45 has in store.

Eddie Murphy, who recently starred as Rudy Ray Moore in “Dolemite Is My Name” is returning to host SNL for the first time in 35 years. He made a brief appearance on the show in 2015 during a special 40th-anniversary show, but he hasn’t performed a monologue since 1984.

Those who were looking to see Leslie Jones in SNL season 45 will be disappointed. The 52-year-old comedian posted to Instagram confirm previous rumors about her leaving the show. Jones was on Saturday Night Live for five seasons. Deadline reports Jones decided to end her seven-year contract after five seasons to pursue new opportunities including a Netflix standup comedy special and a role in the upcoming Coming To America sequel in 2020.

When does Saturday Night Live season 45 start?

SNL season 45 premieres September 28, 11 p.m. EST. Woody Harrelson will host the premiere episode and Billie Eilish is the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live season 45 hosts

September 28: Woody Harrelson

October 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

October 12: David Harbour

November 2: Kristen Stewart

December 21: Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy is set to host SNL season 45 on December 21, just before Christmas. There’s no word if the “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” sketch from 1984 will make a return.

Saturday Night Live season 45 musical guests

So far, there are three confirmed musical guests for Saturday Night Live season 45 including Billie Eilish who performs on September 28.



September 28: Billie Eilish

October 5: Taylor Swift

October 12: Camila Cabello

November 2: TBD

December 21: TBD

How to get tickets to SNL season 45

The annual Saturday Night Live ticket lottery for Season 45 is from August 1, 2019, to 11:59 p.m. EST on August 31, 2019.

Saturday Night Live stand-by tickets

According to NBC, if you’re looking to get SNL tickets for season 45, NBC distributes stand-by tickets at 7 a.m. EST on the 48th Street side of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on the morning of a show. NBC notes that stand-by tickets are limited to one per person and are issued on a first-come, first-serve basis and are not guaranteed admission.