Scripted series about music legend Selena Quintanilla coming to Netflix

In 1997, Jennifer Lopez played slain superstar singer Selena Quintanilla in a titular film about her career, marriage to Chris Perez and tragic death. Now, a Selena Netflix show, Selena: The Series, is in development.

Netflix announced plans for this project on Tuesday, and Selena's sister, alongside family attorney Simran A. Singh, will act as executive producers. Also producing are Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla Jr, who worked on the 1997 movie, and Campanario Entertainment president Jaime Davila.

"Selena and the entire Quintanilla family are an inspiration to many and especially to me, a millennial of the same heritage," Davila said in a press release statement. "Selena's career achievements are legendary, but our scripted series will focus on the incredible story of a Mexican-American family and how an extraordinary young woman transcended categories and borders to become a global star."

This is a straight-to-series order, and Moises Zamora will pen the script.

The Texas-born Tejano singer launched her music career in 1980 and topped the Latin charts with hits like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" and "No Me Queda Mas." She was known as "Tejano Madonna," or the "Queen of Tejano music."

Selena was murdered in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, a close friend and manager of her fan club and clothing boutiques. Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence in Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, over two decades after her murder, Selena received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," Suzette Quintanilla, Selena's sister, said in a statement. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come."

Selena Netflix teaser

No cast or premiere date information was announced at this time for the Selena Netflix series, though we contacted the streaming giant about who might be playing our leading lady. Watch the teaser trailer below:

💕 Bidi Bidi Bom Bom 💕 @SelenaLaLeyenda’s incredible life story is coming to Netflix as a scripted series! @selena_netflix was developed alongside, and will be executive produced by, The Quintanilla family #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/6YUMoAeA7Z — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 11, 2018

Where to stream Selena

Since details for the Selena Netflix series are limited, you may need a refresher on the singer's career and upbringing while you wait for the show's release.

