Seth Meyers tackles Robert Kraft, NFL owners who supported Donald Trump

Seth Meyers joined the ever-growing chorus of critics who're taking Donald Trump to task over his feud with the NFL.

On Monday night, the "Late Night" host used his "Closer Look" segment to dissect this weekend's controversy between the president and players who participate in protests of the national anthem. In addition to highlighting reactions from the sports world, including the critical tweets by NBA superstar LeBron James and Bills running back Lesean McCoy that went viral, Meyers also pointed out how supporting Trump has backfired for a few NFL executives like Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The late-night comic compared their support of the president to a bank heist gone wrong.

"[Kraft] gave Trump a Super Bowl ring and now Trump is attacking the NFL," Meyers said. "This is a reminder that supporting Trump is a lot like robbing a bank. Just when you think you got away with it, the dye pack explodes."

Meyers used the analogy again while talking about Trump supporter and former Jets head coach Rex Ryan's disappointment in the president comments.

"Oh, so you supported Trump and then he let you down? Better cover your eyes," Meyers joked before showing a clip of a dye pack exploding. "It will go off."

Kraft, Ryan and others from around the league did criticize Trump over his remarks, despite their previous support of the president. The Patriots owner released a statement over the weekend saying that he was "deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments."

"There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics," Kraft wrote. "Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful."