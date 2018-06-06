Sex and the City cast then and now

Lewis, as you’d expect (and as Samantha would be all for), graced the pages of GQ and Esquire. He is not married.

Lewis, 46, who played Samantha’s very attractive, very young beau, has starred in films like Havoc (2005), The Attic (2007) and Half Magic (2018) and most recently, he was cast as a gay angel in the TV series Midnight, Texas.

"I thought, 'I don’t think it is going to happen,'" she recalled to the magazine. "It was the first moment—it was extraordinary—in my life where I thought, 'Maybe I’m just not going to do this.'"

Cattrall, 61, has racked up many TV titles in shows like Producing Parker, Sensitive Skin, Modus and even The Simpsons. Cattrall’s been through three divorces, most recently with Mark Levinson. She told Vanity Fair last year that, when she first married Levinson, she considered undergoing IVF, then decided against it because of her busy Sex and the City shooting schedule.

At age 24 he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and wasn’t expected to live. "I wouldn't attribute [my recovery] to any one thing — I mean, yes, I was determined to make it," he told Everyday Health , "but I'm sure there were many people who were just as determined, who didn't make it. A huge dose of luck and a bone marrow transplant in 1988 didn't hurt." Handler, 57, is married to Elisa Atti. They reportedly have one child together.

Handler, who famously portrayed Charlotte’s divorce attorney husband in Sex and the City, has been in the TV series Californication, The Astronaut Wives Club and American Crime Story. He’s also authored two memoirs about his battle with cancer.

Since her role as Charlotte, Davis, 53, has garnered many credits in movies like Of Two Minds (2012), Couples Retreat (2009) and — yes! — The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005). She’s starred in a far share of TV shows as well (Bad Teacher, for example) and recently adopted her second child. She has not fulfilled Charlotte’s dream of being a wife — Davis has never been married.

Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s bartender boyfriend turned husband, has been in crime/action shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med of the years. He also had a role in Garfield (2004). He and his wife, Chrysti, have one child.

Most recently, Nixon has made news for her New York governor run. On her campaign website , Nixon writes about the "crushing inequality" of New York and how the state needs a governor who is "as bold and progressive as its people." The 52-year-old has been on Broadway and was featured on TV shows like 30 Rock, The Affair and Broad City. She has three children and is married to education professional Christine Marinoni.

Corbett, 57, has been in a longtime relationship with actress Bo Derek. They’ve been together for 15 years and have never married, but they told Closer Weekly that the secret is spending quality time together.

Carrie’s other serious love interest on the show (who many of us thought she would end up with), has established a career in the entertainment industry as an actor and country singer . Most notably, he’s been in My Big Fat Greek Wedding (the first and second films that came out 14 years apart) and TV shows like Parenthood, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll and Still the King.

Noth, best known for his role as Carrie’s on-again, off-again, on-again (and again and again) love interest in the Sex and the City series, starred in TV shows Gone, Tyrant, The Good Wife and more. He’s married to 36-year-old actress Tara Wilson, and they have one child. The internet has recently berated Noth, 63, about his figure (aka, his dad bod) — but, in the words of Big, it’s not all about looks: "…after a while, you just want to be with the one that makes you laugh. Know what I mean?"

Parker, just like Carrie, has dominated the fashion world. Most recently, she collaborated with Gilt her own ready-to-wear bridal line . Parker, 53, has starred in films like Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009) and All Roads Lead to Rome (2015). Currently, she plays Frances DuFresne in the HBO show Divorce, for which she also acts as executive producer. She married fellow actor Matthew Broderick in 1997, and they have three children together.

Sex and the City premiered 20 years ago today, June 6, 1998, on HBO. Over its six seasons and near six-year run (and two feature films), the Sex and the City cast — sex columnist and fashion extraordinaire Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), wild child Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), matter-of-fact lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and sweet socialite-in-training Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) — has taught us many life lessons.

For starters, good friends serve two purposes: to give us brutal honesty when we need it most and to lie to us about how expensive brunch really was. They made talking about sex the new normal and reassured lonely souls that there are many fish in the sea (and, if not, you’re just looking in the wrong waters). Most importantly, the show made one thing quite clear: you can never have too many shoes (thanks, Carrie).

These women were the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — but, instead of magical jeans, they passed around the picked-over, perpetually confusing world of NYC dating to try on for size.

In honor of the Sex and the City 20th anniversary, Cattrall retweeted an L.A. Times article about her role as Samantha. Nixon, who’s made news for her New York gubernatorial run, has released Sex and the City merchandise designed by the ever-popular Every Outfit on Sex & the City Instagram account.

It’s dedicated to all the Mirandas out there:

Are you a Miranda voting for Cynthia? In honor of #SATC20, here's a line of Miranda merchandise designed by the team behind the "Every Outfit on Sex and the City" Instagram account... because, well, we should all be Mirandas who vote for Cynthia. Order: https://t.co/g6TpXcZhfG pic.twitter.com/5KRwYD66Nu — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 5, 2018

There was a very public fallout between Parker and Cattrall after years of rumored tension over a third Sex and the City movie and the alleged "mean-girls" culture of the show. Parker, who's consistently denied the beef, reportedly reached out to Cattrall when her brother died in February. But, in true Samantha fashion, Cattrall stood her ground.

She posted on Instagram, "I do not need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker." The actress wrote in the caption, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. … stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

"There is no catfight, there never has been a catfight. I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I," Parker told Vulture in an April interview.

In honor of the 20th anniversary, we’re hoping the Sex and the City cast members can work out their differences — or, of course, keep to themselves if that’s what they wish. After all, if SATC taught as one thing, it’s that a woman can make her own d*mn decisions.

Click through the gallery above to see the Sex and the City cast then and now.