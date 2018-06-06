Sex and the City cast then and now

Sex and the City premiered 20 years ago today, June 6, 1998, on HBO. Over its six seasons and near six-year run (and two feature films), the Sex and the City cast — sex columnist and fashion extraordinaire Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), wild child Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), matter-of-fact lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and sweet socialite-in-training Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) — has taught us many life lessons.
For starters, good friends serve two purposes: to give us brutal honesty when we need it most and to lie to us about how expensive brunch really was. They made talking about sex the new normal and reassured lonely souls that there are many fish in the sea (and, if not, you’re just looking in the wrong waters). Most importantly, the show made one thing quite clear: you can never have too many shoes (thanks, Carrie).
These women were the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — but, instead of magical jeans, they passed around the picked-over, perpetually confusing world of NYC dating to try on for size.
In honor of the Sex and the City 20th anniversary, Cattrall retweeted an L.A. Times article about her role as Samantha. Nixon, who’s made news for her New York gubernatorial run, has released Sex and the City merchandise designed by the ever-popular Every Outfit on Sex & the City Instagram account.
It’s dedicated to all the Mirandas out there:
Are you a Miranda voting for Cynthia? In honor of #SATC20, here's a line of Miranda merchandise designed by the team behind the "Every Outfit on Sex and the City" Instagram account... because, well, we should all be Mirandas who vote for Cynthia. Order: https://t.co/g6TpXcZhfG pic.twitter.com/5KRwYD66Nu— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 5, 2018
There was a very public fallout between Parker and Cattrall after years of rumored tension over a third Sex and the City movie and the alleged "mean-girls" culture of the show. Parker, who's consistently denied the beef, reportedly reached out to Cattrall when her brother died in February. But, in true Samantha fashion, Cattrall stood her ground.
She posted on Instagram, "I do not need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker." The actress wrote in the caption, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. … stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
"There is no catfight, there never has been a catfight. I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I," Parker told Vulture in an April interview.
In honor of the 20th anniversary, we’re hoping the Sex and the City cast members can work out their differences — or, of course, keep to themselves if that’s what they wish. After all, if SATC taught as one thing, it’s that a woman can make her own d*mn decisions.