Is someone going blind in the next episode of The Walking Dead?

When we say spoilers about The Walking Dead season 8 episode 11, we mean it. So if you want to let events unfold this Sunday without knowing them ahead of time, click away and tune into AMC as usual for the episode.

If you’re sticking around it’s because you really want to know a little something about the upcoming episode of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic show — and this one might mean life or death for one of your beloved characters.

The Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 trailer

If you’re satisfied with the information they give you in the teasers leading up to the release of each episode, you can watch the one for The Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 below and then turn back. Happy speculating!

We can tell you, without giving much away, that there will be further ripples from the decision to kill off Carl. Remember, the cast is split into multiple communities now, so not everyone has heard the devastating news. Expect more pain and maybe a couple tears.

I’m OK with spoilers, fill me in on The Walking Dead season 8 episode 11

For all you antsy fans out there, we have the dish on the next episode thanks to the spoiler report from The Spoiling Dead Fans. It should hardly surprise you that all out war continues and that Eugene is not only with the Saviors still but also a bullet-making machine.

It’s probably everyone else you’re more concerned about. But you should worry the most over the fate of Father Gabriel and Harlan Carson. As you know, they’re headed to the Hilltop, and the trip is not going to go smoothly. The car breaks down on their way there. It looks like some good luck for the duo when they find antibiotics for Gabriel’s dire health situation and another car, unfortunately their fate takes a turn for the worse when the Saviors catch up to them.

As you well know, the Saviors do not take kindly to escapees.

OK, so what’s the really big news?

Sorry, Carson fans, but it seems like there can’t be more than one doctor in the post-apocalyptic world. The Saviors take him out when they catch up the two.

And then there’s Gabriel. More information is revealed about his illness before Carson is killed off. It’s some sort of affection and appears to be affecting his vision, slowly rendering Gabriel blind — which is basically a death sentence in this world. Carson doesn’t know if the antibiotics can do anything to reverse the damage that’s already been done.

Even if it is the right medicine for Gabriel, do you think the Saviors and Negan will let him take it? And if the damage is irreparable, is this the end of the line for the father?