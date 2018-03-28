All the TV series premiering in April

There’s a very good deal of very good shows coming to the small screen this April, and more than plenty to choose from. From your Westworlds and your Fear the Walking Deads to your Archers ... and so much more. Here are all the spring TV premieres coming in April.

The Last O.G. (TBS)

Finally, Tracy Morgan will make his return to television — his first onscreen appearance since the tragic accident that nearly ended his life. Good thing the TBS series was co-created by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, and stars everyone’s fave, Tiffany Haddish. The series will follow Jordan as Tray, an ex-felon who tries to navigate a newly gentrified Brooklyn after being released from prison. And, oh yeah, his ex-girlfriend, Shay? She now goes by Shannon, and she’s married to a hipsteresque white man — with whom she’s raising hers and Tray’s children. Come for the laughs, stay for the unexpected gravitas.

April 1

Jesus Christ Superstar Live (NBC)

April 2

The Crossing (ABC)

April 3

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Legion (FX)

The Last O.G. (TBS)

April 4

Famous in Love (Freeform)

April 5

Imposters (Bravo)

April 6

Vice (HBO)

Saturday, April 7

Paterno (HBO)

Ransom (CBS)

Sunday, April 8

Howards End (Starz)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

April 10

New Girl (Fox)

Wednesday, April 11

The Expanse (Syfy)



Brooklyn-based comedian Wyatt Cenac has a new late night series coming, Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas. HBO

April 13

Bosch (Amazon)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Rellik (Cinemax)

Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO)

Saturday, April 14

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (HBO)

Sunday, April 15

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

The Joker's Wild (TBS)

Drop the Mic (TBS)

Friday, April 20

The Originals (CW)

Sunday, April 22

Westworld (HBO)

Into the Badlands (AMC)

Tuesday, April 24

Genius (National Geographic)

The 100 (CW)

Wednesday, April 25

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Code Black (CBS)

Brockmire (IFC)

Archer (FXX)

Thursday, April 26

Quantico (ABC)

Monday, April 30

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Elementary (CBS)

Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science (AMC)