Springsteen on Broadway is sold out, but it's coming to Netflix

Springsteen on Broadway is completely sold out even though it runs through mid-December.

The solo acoustic performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre is based on Springsteen's autobiography "Born to Run." The show, described as "a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano and his very personal stories," debuted on October 12, 2017, and its run was extended three times.

"I read a little bit from ['Born to Run'], I tell some stories and play some music — that’s basically the show. Back in the early ’70s, when we played smaller places, there was a lot of time for storytelling; people were up close and it was fun, so it’s a bit of a return to some of that," The Boss told Variety in 2017 of Springsteen on Broadway. "We needed a place that was very small, so that’s how we ended up on Broadway, where all the beautiful small theaters are."

One New Yorker who went to Springsteen on Broadway at the end of May, told Metro that you don't need to know all the songs to enjoy the show — it was entertaining nonetheless and Springsteen, now 68, "still has an amazing stage presence."

Even though Springsteen on Broadway is sold out, fans will be able to watch it this winter.

Is Springsteen on Broadway on Netflix?

You’ll be able to stream Springsteen on Broadway on Netflix starting December 15, which is the same night as the performance's 236th and final showing.

"We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show," Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said in a statement. "This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time."

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete," Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager, said.

Don’t forget, folks: December 15. From then on, you’ll be able to watch and rewatch — and rewatch again — the acclaimed performance that Rolling Stone called, "An intimate triumph… one of the most compelling and profound shows by a rock musician in recent memory." It’ll be right at your fingertips.