Stranger Things stars land big pay raise, and we mean big

The Stranger Things cast salary is reportedly going through the roof — like our adrenaline levels when we hit play the day the new season is dropped.

And let’s get this out of the way now: No, sorry, we don’t have any spoilers for the upcoming Stranger Things season 3, although Metro US will keep you updated on any news we get on the nostalgic 80s show that we hear whispered. But your anticipation for another season of the Duffer brothers series is evidence that the cast deserves extra dough for bringing us the joys and horrors of their weird and wonderful world. But where does that put the Stranger Things cast salary, exactly?

Breaking down the Stranger Things cast salary

Apparently the stars you see grace your small screen have been broken down into three groups for the latest bump that, no matter what group they landed in, have them flush with cash. The top earners in terms of Stranger Things cast salary are Winona Ryder and David Harbour, who are now said to be making $350,000 per episodes by The Hollywood Reporter.

But we know you care the most about the kid stars in the series. What are Eleven, Mike and Dustin making? (We don’t blame you if you want to see them making the most of anyone on set.) Though they’re not making as much as their adult counterparts, Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will reportedly start making $250,000 per episode, which is a pretty penny for a cast playing pre-teens.

The teen cast is the final tier of the new Stranger Things salary cast breakdown. Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Joe Keery (Steve) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) will start making $150,000 per episode. For all of the cast members, this bump is as high as 12 times more than what they made per episode in seasons one and two of the runaway hit series.

Where does Eleven fall in the Stranger Things cast salary?

You likely noticed that Millie Bobby Brown, the breakout star of the series who brings life to fan favorite Eleven, is missing from this list. The young starlet is apparently negotiating her salary separately from the rest of the cast, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported. Details have yet to emerge from those talk, if in fact they’ve finished, but we’re sure the adorable actress will not be disappointed with the increase in dough.