The Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only winners of Super Bowl 52

From the best commercials to celebrities who weren't even there, see who else besides the Philadelphia Eagles were winners at Super Bowl 52.

There was nothing more pure than Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. doing Dirty Dancing.

The Philadelphia Eagles flew right over the New England Patriots to take the Vince Lombardi Trophy where it's never been before.

It was an especially sweet victory: The Eagles lost to the Patriots by three points in their last Super Bowl appearance back in 2005.

But they weren't the only ones who won Super Bowl 52. From memorable commercials to celebrities who weren't even there, see who else had a Super Bowl 52 to remember.

The Underdogs

It was the underdogs on the underdog Eagles team who came through with the big plays to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Nick Foles went from being the backup quarterback to Most Valuable Player, while undrafted rookie Corey Clement rushed for over 100 yards including scoring one of Philly’s four touchdowns. Doesn’t matter who else is in the game, only how you’re playing it.

WATCH IT AGAIN! Nobody puts @OBJ_3 in a corner! pic.twitter.com/wJrYs4wJs8 — New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2018

Inclusion

America may be an uglier place under Donald Trump, but the Super Bowl was a surprisingly friendly space for female and LGBTQ viewers. Diet Coke casually dropped a singular “them,” the gender-neutral pronoun preferred by non-binary individuals. Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. re-enacted the iconic final scene of Dirty Dancing without any “No homo!” posturing. And rowing with the burly men aboard Dodge’s dragon boat was a (historically accurate) Viking woman, too. Glad we’re past making products pink and moving into blurring traditional roles to be inclusive.

Janet Jackson

Everything about the halftime show was a disaster, from Justin Timberlake’s urban camouflage to the highly problematic projection of Prince and lack of guest performers — because they all remember what happened to the last person who performed with him at the Super Bowl. Janet Jackson isn’t crying a river though; she spent most of the weekend trending on Twitter with the hashtag #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay.

The Winter Olympics

To mix sports metaphors, NBC knocked it out of the park with its commercials for the Winter Olympics. The network created a series of spots telling the personal stories of U.S. competitors like Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin leaving all the boys in her dust since childhood and snowboarder Shaun White fighting back from what many thought would be a career-ending injury. You wanted a reason to care about winter sports? NBC gave us five incredible ones.

Tide, starring David Harbour

The detergent company took out 12(!) ads during the Super Bowl, taking advertising cliches and making them weird, hilarious and compulsively watchable thanks to David Harbour. As a sort of trickster god with a beard and dad bod, he crashes senior tennis sessions, impersonates Mr. Clean and even makes clipboards sexy. We missed a few opening kicks because missing one of these ads would’ve been worse. After spending all January trying to convince people that Tide Pods aren’t candy, Tide needed a win, and they got it.

Tom Brady

Don’t misunderstand, Tom Brady didn’t need another Super Bowl ring. But the Patriots quarterback did a lot to get to the Super Bowl, namely his totally wackadoo diet. Maybe now he’ll realize his doctor is a quack — because apparently being told that drinking water prevents sunburn wasn’t a red flag — and go back to enjoying life by eating a strawberry every once in a while.

Baseball fans

Don’t think of the Super Bowl as the end of football season, but the beginning of baseball. Spring training starts on Feb. 23, while the regular season gets its earliest start ever on March 29. Batter up!