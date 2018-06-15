‘Talking with Chris Hardwick’ returns with Donald Glover

Chris Hardwick is a very busy man.

The comedian left the “Nerdist” podcast and website earlier this year, rebranding the former as the “ID10T” podcast, but that doesn’t mean he’s taking a break. Instead, Hardwick is busily preparing a brand new program for NBC titled “The Awesome Show.” Meanwhile, he still hosts “Talking Dead” whenever new episodes of “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” air on AMC.

Now that the zombie shows are on hiatus, Hardwick is bringing “Talking with Chris Hardwick” back with brand new episodes. Sunday’s episode features Childish Gambino himself, Donald Glover (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Atlanta”), who stops by to speak about his recent “Star Wars” role and Disney’s upcoming live-action “Lion King” film.

Unlike “Talking Dead,” “Talking with Chris Hardwick” focuses on whomever happens to be that evening’s guest, regardless of whether they have anything to promote. Why? As the host has explained in previous interviews, he wants the experience to feel more like a podcast than standard talk show fare.

When does 'Talking with Chris Hardwick' return?

Judging by the 15 episodes AMC aired sporadically throughout 2017, “Talking with Chris Hardwick” has been a success. Sure, the occasional guest (or guests) will often come on to promote something anyway, as Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) did with his 2016 memoir, “A Life in Parts.” But not everyone who came to Hardwick’s couch was there to sell something.

Cranston, for example, spent some of his episode discussing his time playing Dr. Tim Whatley on “Seinfeld.” “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam revealed his iconic character, Jax Teller, was hugely popular among actual inmates, while Jane Lynch shared her favorite lines and memories from “Glee” with the audience.

And this is probably one of the most startling departures “Talking with Chris Hardwick” makes from typical late night talk shows. Hardwick and his team go out of their way to include the live studio audience and the viewers at home, whether they’re watching live or binging later, in what happens. It doesn’t always make for the best television, but it’s far more engaging than most.

Aside from Glover, the new season of the AMC series will include guest appearances by Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bill Hader, Ethan Hawke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

“Talking with Chris Hardwick” returns Sunday, June 17 at 11 p.m. on AMC.