The Big Bang Theory season 12: Everything we know right now

Is it the end of the line for Penny and the gang as soon as The Big Bang Theory season 12 ends? We’re tackling that and more since the new season is coming faster than you think. Here’s everything you need to know about where the whole group is going next.

Back in September 2017, The Big Bang Theory was renewed for seasons 11 and 12 after fans went crazy speculating that season 10 was the end of the line for the loveable nerds. They weren’t seasons that just continued the franchise without pushing forward the story, though. Last season saw Amy and Sheldon finally tie the knot and make Shamy official and boasted a guest appearance from Star Wars’ Mark Hamill. But the upcoming season, The Big Bang Theory season 12, is where the contract currently ends. So is this the end of the series?

Back in 2017, series creator Chuck Lorre seemed to think season 12 was the end of the road. Kunal Nayyar, who brings life to Raj, also teased an impending end to the beloved show. But maybe that’s not set in stone. Kelly Kahl, CBS entertainment president, weighed in on this back in May, saying they're "hopeful there will be more" to the series. "We would certainly hope to get a few more years out of it," she added. Bazinga! That’s music to our ears.

The Big Bang Theory season 12 cast

Don’t worry, they’re not moving forward with The Big Bang Theory season 12 without the entire core cast. Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Simon Helberg (Howard), Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) have all signed on to the season, so you’ll be seeing plenty of them.

You should also expect to see Laurie Metcalf reprising her role as Sheldon’s mom — even though she’ll also be busy with the second season of the Roseanne spinoff that’s now dubbed The Connors — as well as Kevin Sussman as Stuart and John Ross Bowie as Sheldon frenemy Dr Barry Kripke. You should probably expect more cameos from celebrities again this season, especially if it is in fact the end for the series, since they’ll want to go out with a, ahem, bang.

The Big Bang Theory season 12 plot

We don’t know much about the upcoming season since we are several months away from the premiere, but as more information is released (and potentially spoilers), we’ll update this article so you know exactly what to expect. Showrunner Steve Holland does have a plan in place even with the show’s future uncertain, he assured Digital Spy.

"There's certainly stories that we still want to tell that we haven't told yet, and who knows what'll happen after season 12, so season 12 might be a nice chance to tell them,” he explained to the publication. But he did seem to promise that you won’t be left with loose ends, no matter what happens. He teased that they’re “not leaving anything on the table in season 12,” and includes a closer look at Sheldon’s discovery of "super asymmetry" that was introduced briefly in the season 11 finale.

Even better, you’ll get to see how he works through it with Amy by his side. "We've talked for years about how smart Sheldon is and we've seen it some too, but it was important for us to give him a big win and actually show that he is as smart as we've said he is all this time," Holland told The Hollywood Reporter about this plot point. "That is going to be a fun and interesting story to play with, especially with him and Amy doing this as a team and married couple." We’re sure signature Sheldon antic will ensue.

The Big Bang Theory season 12 trailer

Last year, CBS didn’t release a trailer for The Big Bang Theory until a couple weeks before the premiere of season 11. That mean we’ll probably be waiting until late August or early September until we see The Big Bang Theory season 12 trailer, but Metro will update this article as soon as the network releases one.

The Big Bang Theory season 12 release date

You have a while to go to catch The Big Bang Theory season 12 episode 1, the season premiere. It will air on CBS on Monday, September 24 but will then shift to its season Thursday night spot on Thursday, September 27. Start counting down the days!