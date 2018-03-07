The End of the F***ing World, Season 2: Everything we know

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: The End of the F***ing World is f***ing brilliant. The Netflix series, which premiered January 5, 2018, is based on an award-winning graphic novel of the same name. It follows a pair of outcasts — self-professed psychopath James (Alex Lawther) and the rebellious, delightfully foul-mouthed Alyssa (Jessica Barden) on a sort of coming-of-age road trip that is anything but standard.

Spoilers ahead.

The End of the Fucking World, Season 1, ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. James took responsibility for he and Alyssa’s crime spree, and someone got shot. We just don’t know who. Will the series go on? Can it? Here’s everything we know so far about The End of the F***ing World, Season 2.

Will there even be a The End of the F***ing World, Season 2?

Netflix has yet to confirm or deny that there will be an End of the F***ing World, Season 2. It’s worth noting, however, that the comic book ends a bit more explicitly than the series, with James sacrificing himself for Alyssa.

The show’s creator, Jonathan Entwistle, says there is definitely potential for a second season of the series. Per Entertainment Weekly:

I guess I kind of want to know what happens as well, right? Just as much as anybody else does. So, for me, it’s just about that. If there’s a continuing story there, then we’ll carry it on and I think that [the characters] James and Alyssa are just so amazing that it’d be very interesting to see if or what happens next. So, I guess it’s kind of open — and it’s not necessarily up to me, either.

The End of the F***ing World, Season 2 cast

Our guess is that there is no The End of the F***ing World without James and Alyssa. We would expect them to return for a second season. It’s also a good guess that Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan and Wunmi Mosaku would return as DC Eunice Noon and her partner DC Teri Donoghue, too.

The End of the F***ing World, Season 2 spoilers

There’s no source material for a second season of The End of the F***ing World, so your guess is as good as ours, spoiler wise.

The End of the F***ing World, Season 2, Netflix release date

If there will be a second season, we can make a good guess as to when it would premiere. The first season of The End of the F***ing World premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on October 24, 2017, and made it stateside on Netflix the following January. If there’s a second season, it’s a reasonable guess that the turnaround would be as quick the second go round, too.