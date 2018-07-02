This is when you'll see new episodes of The Fosters on Netflix

You love The Fosters so much you’ve streamed each season twice, but you’re itching for the next chapter. Without a cable subscription you couldn’t watch The Fosters season 5 episode 10 when it aired on TV, but the Freeform show already wrapped up for the season. So for those of you waiting for the final chapter of your beloved show, here’s an answer to when Netflix will add The Foster season 5 episode 10 and the other episodes in the second half of the season.

We have some bad news, though, that avid viewers already know: The Freeform show wrapped up its series finale back in early June. That means that there will be no more new episodes once The Fosters season 5 episode 10 (through 22) hit the streaming service. But you can always binge-watch the whole series from the start.

“I’ve gone through a lot in life and this is perhaps one of the hardest most emotional moments,” series co-creator Bradley Bredeweg told Deadline about saying goodbye to the series. “This show has meant a great deal to all of us – it’s truly been the gift of a lifetime.” Though the end was emotional for the cast and crew, Bredeweg told the publication they were lucky enough to know it was coming for some time.

“We had the luxury of knowing that we were going to wrap up the series, so every milestone along the way brought tongs of family hugs and tears and reminiscing,” he explained. After noting that the stream of tears started around the 100th episode and lasted until the series wrapped, he added: “I should have bought stock in Kleenex. I think our cast and crew kept that company in business.”

When does The Fosters season 5 episode 10 hit Netflix?

You can hit play on The Fosters season 5 episode 10 and binge-watch through the end of series when new episodes hit the streaming service on Friday, July 6. If you aren’t all caught up, you can find The Fosters on Netflix and watch all episodes in seasons 1 through 4 as well as The Fosters season 5 episodes 1 through 9.