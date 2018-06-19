Finished The Staircase? Here's how you can watch The Murder of Laci Peterson

You ate through the episodes of The Staircase as fast as that bag of pretzels you cozied up with for your binge-watching session, and now you’re officially hooked on true crime. If you’re looking for another nail-biting series to watch based on a true story, look no further than the case that many people got confused with the Michael Peterson case: the Scott and Laci Peterson case. There’s an entire series devoted to this trial that hit primetime TV back in the early 2000s, The Murder of Laci Peterson, and soon you can stream it on Hulu.

No, you’re not the only one wondering is Michael Peterson related to Scott Peterson. That’s why we broke that issue down for you. The Scott Peterson trial happened in 2004, shortly after Michael Peterson’s first trial wrapped up. So what can you expect from the series that covers the Scott and Laci Peterson case, and how can you watch it? We explain.

What to expect from The Murder of Laci Peterson

The Murder of Laci Peterson was a true crime series created by A&E Network, timed to coincide with the 15th anniversary of her disappearance. On Christmas Eve 2002, Laci Peterson disappeared and her body, and unborn son, were discovered four months later. Her husband, Scott Peterson, was put on trial for her murder and eventually found guilty and sentenced to death — despite there being no DNA evidence or eyewitness testimony. The network describes the series about the case as the "definitive factual account by those who lived and breathed it every day."

Even if you remember news programs discussing the case or even followed the trial closely, The Murder of Laci Peterson goes beyond what you would have already seen. It features interviews with not only experts, lawyers and key witnesses but also discussions with Scott Peterson himself from prison. The network also got access to Scott’s family, who spoke candidly about their lives after his conviction.

How many episodes is The Murder of Laci Peterson?

The Murder of Laci Peterson only has one season, and it’s made up of 6 episodes that each run approximately 45 minutes long.

How can I watch The Murder of Laci Peterson

The true crime series will be added to Hulu’s content library on July 1, 2018. You’ll be able to stream every episode of The Murder of Laci Peterson with your standard monthly membership.