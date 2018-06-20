This Is Us season 3: Everything we know right now

While you’re counting down the days to your summer vacation and being out in the sun sipping cocktails, the stars of this hit ABC drama want you to remember that show that would make you cathartic cry every week. That’s right, we’re starting to get hints about This Is Us season 3 straight from the stars themselves.

So what do we know so far about This Is Us season 3? We’ll break everything down for you, from the major plot point hint Mandy Moore shared to the official — yes, official — release date that they shared on social media just this week.

What to expect from This Is Us season 3

You know by now that Jack drives a huge portion of the first two seasons of the show, despite the fact that he’s already dead in the storylines taking place in the present. So what does the show look like with the mystery of his death solved? Mandy Moore told Extra that This Is Us season 3 will see a lot of how her character Rebecca moves on with her life — and convinces the audience that’s it OK for her to be without Jack. I feel like that is going to be the biggest battle of the show...getting people to become Team Miguel," she told the network. So expect to see more of Miguel.

The format will also be a bit different in This Is Us season 3. After the flash-forward that happened in season 2, featuring Randall and his grown daughter Tess, co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told The Hollywood Reporter that it's "not a one-time thing." He added that "now that we've visited that time, nothing's off the table and we will certainly be returning there in the future."

This Is Us season 3 cast

But does seeing more of Miguel mean you’ll get less of Jack? Not a chance. "If Jack died in 1998, when the kids are 17, there's still a lot to know — different sides of him, what made him, what shaped him, what inspired his romance with his wife, what happened with he and his brother in war…,” Milo Ventimiglia told Digital Spy about what’s next for his character, Jack Pearson. “That we've invested as much as we have as an audience in 32 hours is pretty remarkable. There's a lot of life left in him — even in death, there's a lot of life left in Jack."

Mandy Moore, of course, is coming back, and expect to see all the actors that bring life to The Big Three as their current and past selves. As you’ve gathered, Jon Huertas will be back as Miguel Rivas for This Is Us season 3, but you should also expect to see Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth and Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon.