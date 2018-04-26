True Detective season 3: Everything we know right now

It’s no secret that the second installment of True Detective lived up to every bad stereotype about sequels. We have to just let it go now. But that also means you’ll be thrilled to hear that among all the details coming to light about True Detective season 3, this gold nugget slipped out: it’s going to be more like the first, beloved season.

In fact, let’s just agree now that the season involving Vince Vaughn didn’t ever happen and that this upcoming season, True Detective season 3, is the sequel we all wanted and now need. We don’t have to tell you how amazing the first installment, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson was — the award will tell you that. The season was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and took home one of them.

So will True Detective 3 live up the hype of the first? We sure hope so, but for now, here’s everything we know right now about the upcoming season.

True Detective season 3 cast

We know that’s the first thing on your mind. Are you going to get a reunion of McConaughey and Harrelson for True Detective season 3? Sorry, hopeful fans. Like the second season, the third will be an entirely different story line, which also means different characters and cast.

True Detective season 3 will star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the main police detective. Other impressive names added to the roster for the upcoming season include Ray Fisher (who plays Cyborg in Justice League) and Carmen Ejogo (of Selma and Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them fame). You’ll also catch Jon Tenney (romantic lead on The Closer), who’s buoying our hopes for True Detective season 3. More on that below.

Behind the scenes, however, things aren’t going as smoothly. Filmmaker Jeremy Saulnier departed the project after only filming a couple of episodes, but has since been replaced by Daniel Sackheimas director and executive producer, who will work alongside series creator and director Nic Pizzolatto. “Director and executive producer Jeremy Saulnier has completed the first two episodes of True Detective season three and will be departing the production due to scheduling issues," an HBO rep said of the abrupt departure.

True Detective season 3 plot

"I can't get into real specifics, but I think it does move a little bit in the direction of season one… a little bit more maybe than season two," Tenney teased to Observer. “The scripts are just so compelling. Again, really moving. The company is great. I can't really say a whole lot, but I'm thrilled to be part of it and I think people are going to really dig it.”

So what exactly does that look like? Details are slim now, but it looks like True Detective season 3 “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks.” So far, so good. But here’s where it gets that complexity that’s a signature of the series: there are multiple story lines because it follows “a mystery that deepens over decades.” so expect that whole detective haunted by a case that was never solved aura around True Detective 3.

True Detective season 3 trailer

Keep checking back. A trailer for True Detective 3 hasn’t come out yet, but you better believe we’re bringing it to you the second an official promo hits the web.

True Detective season 3 release date

Unfortunately everything’s still in the works on this one. HBO has not announced the True Detective season 3 release date, but keep checking back with Metro US because we’ll update this article with new details about the season as they emerge.