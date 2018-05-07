‘True Lies’ producer provides update on TV reboot

Over the last few years networks have realized that television reboots of famous movies usually thrive on the small screen.

“Bates Motel,” “Fargo,” “The Exorcist,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events” and “She’s Gotta Have It” are just a handful of shows to have inspired or been directly rebooted as TV shows.

So it was little surprise when it was announced that “True Lies,” the 1994 action extravaganza written and directed by James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, was to be given such treatment. Especially as it grossed $378 million across the world when it was initially released.

I recently had the chance to talk Mary Viola, who is working as an executive producer on the “True Lies” reboot, alongside producers McG, Marc Guggenheim and Cameron. Unfortunately Viola couldn’t say too much about the show, but she did insist that the series has “so much potential” and is such a great concept that it could “live on forever.”

“We’re developing that,” Viola responded when I brought up “True Lies.” “I wish I was allowed to talk about it. We are developing it. I think it is going to make a spectacular TV series.”

“I have to be tight-lipped on that unfortunately. There’s so much potential. As a TV concept, that could live on forever. I am looking forward to that moving forward and us doing it well.”

In “True Lies” Arnold Schwarzenegger played Harry Tasker, a U.S. government agent that has to try and balance his life as a spy with his duties as a husband to Jamie Lee Curtis and a father to their daughter Dana (Eliza Dushku), who think he is a computer salesman.

After the success of the blockbuster Cameron intended to make a a follow-up around 2002. However, after the 9/11 attacks, Cameron insisted that terrorism could no longer be taken lightly, and shelved the project indefinitely.