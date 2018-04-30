Two shows are being developed based on the NXIVM scandal

Allison Mack, the Smallville actress, is out on bail for her involvement in the NXIVM sex slavery cult case.

With celebrity falls from grace dominating news headlines, actress Allison Mack’s alleged role in the NXIVM sex slavery scandal looks set to be turned into a TV series. The 2017 New York Times feature on the cult has been optioned by Independent TV studio Annapurna Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While no network is attached to the newly announced project, Westworld actress Shannon Woodward is listed as one of the executive producers.

It's one of two new shows being developed around the scandal. Deadline reported that Psych actress Sarah Edmondson and her husband are shooting a documentary based on their break with NXIVM and returning to normal life. Edmondson was a key source for the New York Times story.

The news of two new series related to NXIVM comes after the dramatic arrest of the accused head of the cult, Keith Raniere, in Mexico in March. Extradited to the United States, he was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, and refused bail.

In April, Allison Mack, best known for her role as wholesome Chloe Sullivan on the teen superman drama, Smallville, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Accused of being the second in command of the sex-trafficking cult, Mack was released on $5 million bail in New York last week.

Both were charged after the publication of Barry Meier’s Times article, titled "Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded," which revealed a complex master and slave system where in a sinister twist, the group “brands” the women with Raniere’s initials.

Alongside Edmondson, dozens of women were interviewed for the article, including former Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, who spoke out about her daughter’s involvement in the group and concern for her wellbeing.

Her book, "Captive: A Mother's Crusade to Save Her Daughter From a Terrifying Cult," will be released in August; Deadline also reported a documentary is being developed based on the book — which, if headed for TV would make this the third series based on NXIVM to be developed.

While Meier’s article did not identify Mack in the story, her subsequent arrest has garnered significant media coverage.

Mack’s Twitter account reveals her attempts to contact and recruit various celebrities over the past years for the organization including one tweet to Emma Watson claiming to represent a “unique human development & women’s movement”, as well as singer Kelly Clarkson, who she identified as a Smallville fan.