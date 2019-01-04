Vikings season 6 is coming, but has the History original series been cancelled?

While its fifth season is still airing new episodes on History, Vikings season 6 has already wrapped production and is expected to premiere sometime later this year. Consisting of 20 episodes, Vikings season 6 was initially announced back in September of 2017, but its home network hasn't said much about what comes after. On Friday, the news broke that the new season would be the show's last.

Vikings season 6: Is it cancelled?

Deadline reports that Vikings season 6 will be the last full season of the series. Showrunner and creator Michael Hirst, along with MGM Television, is reportedly negotiating a possible spinoff series. Should this project take off, Hirst and his production team will join forces with feature writer Jeb Stuart, whose credits include Die Hard and The Fugitive.

From a story perspective, the decision to end Vikings after 6 seasons makes sense. The show, which was an immediate ratings hit for History, spent its first 4 seasons following the tale of Ragnar Lothbrok and his family. Once the actor playing Lothbrok, Travis Fimmel, departed the show after the end of season 4, this presented Hirst with a serious challenge: How to carry on without the main player?

Season 5 has done this by expanding the narrative roles of Bjorn Lothbrok (Alexander Ludwig), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård). They've also added new characters, like Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen), Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) and Duke Rollo (Clive Standen). Essentially, they've turned it into History's own version of Game of Thrones. With the cable channel's evident decision to end the show after 6 seasons, however, it seems this tactic hasn't proven as successful as desired.

When does Vikings season 6 premiere?

Vikings season 6 is expected to premiere sometime in late 2019. The final episodes are expected to air in early 2020.