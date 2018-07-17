Walking Dead cast criticized for seeking money for injured crew member's medical bills

After April’s battle-filled season 8 finale, everyone’s predicting that AMC’s The Walking Dead season 9 will hit TV screens this coming October. And most of The Walking Dead cast will reportedly return for this post-All Out War season, including Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Melissa McBride (Carol), Alanna Masterson (Tara), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and more.

Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that Tony-nominated Broadway actress Lauren Ridloff is joining The Walking Dead cast as the show’s first deaf member. She’ll be playing Connie, "a seasoned survivor deft at using her senses to read people, situations, and trouble. Her character is deaf and uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate."

In addition, Scott Gimple teased that season 9 will start after a jump in time. So, there’s a lot to look forward to this fall.

The Walking Dead cast made news today for another reason: It’s raising money for a crew personale in need of eye surgery after a Fourth of July accident.

Masterson tweeted out a link to the GoFundMe page Monday afternoon.

An amazing crew member on our show needs help. Let’s show him some TWD love. @WalkingDead_AMC https://t.co/3yw6F048UX — Alanna Masterson (@AlannaMasterson) July 16, 2018

This tweet from Masterson was then retweeted by fellow Walking Dead cast member Reedus.

The GoFundMe page, entitled "Support for Shern," reads as follows:

"Some of you may or may not know, but a fellow co-worker and friend to many of us, injured his eye in a fireworks accident on the 4th. To know Sherwin Kannukaden is to love him. His positive energy, kindness to others, and impeccable work ethic make it incredibly difficult to know he's down and out. "Sherwin has had to undergo surgery, and we're still hoping for a full recovery to his vision. The time out of work alone is a difficult enough financial strain for anyone. As a father of two, Sherwin is also a provider to his family. Without any real knowledge of how long it may take to recover, it's hard to estimate the costs of the hardship, but we know he's been out since the 4th of July and we'd love to help offset that time away financially. Thus, this GoFundMe was started."

In less than a day, funding surpassed the original goal of $7,418. As of July 17, the funds raised for this Walking Dead crew member reached over $8,500.

Gimple, who was promoted to Chief Content Officer for the franchise, appears to have made a $2,000 donation. Walking Dead actors like Morgan and Khary Payton (King Ezekiel) also made contributions.

But, some fans gave The Walking Dead cast, who arguably make more than the ordinary person, flak for even posting the fundraiser in the first place.

Walking Dead cast GoFundMe reaction

Though some were quick to offer their prayers (or vows to donate to The Walking Dead crew member), others expressed their frustration at The Walking Dead cast.

All the actors that make ridiculous salaries can’t help the poor guy out? You have to appeal to the fans? Jesus Christ that’s sad and shameful at the same time. — sean danks (@desertscrpn) July 17, 2018

Lol you guys should pay for him. You're millionaires! Wtf — Aaron Letsky (@AaronLetsky) July 16, 2018

However, it’s fair to argue that you don’t know who’s helping out who behind the scenes.

Since he knows the guy personally he most likely gave money to his wife personaly. Not really our place to judge in the first place. — Dianna Woodbury (@DizzyDi72) July 16, 2018

Exactly. Why would he, or anyone else who knows him personally, donate through the page that takes a cut? GoFundMe is great for people to donate to others that they don't know personally but why would Norman choose to cut his donation by 5% when he doesn't have to? #apologize? — Nora Dehard (@NoraDehard) July 17, 2018

Case in point.