See the next episode of Dietland before it airs on TV

Dietland episode 3 is now streaming on the AMC website for free.

Hooked on Dietland and can’t wait until Monday to see the next episode? You’re in luck. You can watch Dietland episode 3 right now — totally free!

"Vigilantes don’t get days off," says the episode synopsis. "And if the women behind Jennifer aren’t going to go quiet for a week, neither should you."

What’s happened on Dietland so far

We’re only two episodes into the first season of Dietland, but there’s already a ton happening.

When we first met Plum (Joy Nash), her life consisted of ghostwriting for her magazine editor boss and going to Waist Watchers meetings. That is until "goth girl" Leeta took a special interest in Plum.

Leeta — and Julia in the beauty closet — were tasked with getting the list of authors who write for Plum’s boss, Kitty (Julianna Margulies). That’s the only thing they needed Plum for, but Leeta eventually leads Plum to Verena, who promises her $20,000 for weight loss surgery if she follows a plan. The first step? Ditching her medication.

And then there’s Jennifer, the group that’s taking down men who sexually harass and abuse women in the magazine and modelling industry.

It’s obvious that these episodes are laying the groundwork for some seriously explosive television in the coming episodes.

"It’s really exciting to be a part of a project like this," Nash said in a recent interview. "Harassment isn’t new to anybody. I think anybody who’s been alive has had their experiences with it. People have always just been like, ‘Well, that’s the way it is.’ Actually, it’s the way it was, and we can do what we can to change that [on Dietland]."

We can’t wait to find out how all of it comes together

How to watch Dietland episode 3 for free

Log on to the AMC website to get free access to Dietland episode 3. You can also watch by downloading the AMC app for your mobile devices.

If you’d rather wait, you can catch Dietland on AMC on Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. CST.