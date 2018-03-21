All the ways you can watch Fresh Off the Boat online

You can’t get enough of Eddie Huang and his spunky grandma (or sassy little brothers), but you don’t have cable. The fourth season recently came to a close, you know that much, but where can you watch Fresh Off the Boat online? We have you covered.

The hip-hop loving oldest Huang son is easy to cheer for. He can be gloomy, but he’s earnest enough that you want him to get everything he wants — whether it’s success for his father or a wink from that cute girl at school. So how can you catch up on old and new episodes? We break down your guide on all the ways to watch Fresh Off the Boat online.

Watch Fresh Off the Boat online on Hulu

Is Fresh Off the Boat on Hulu? You bet your sweet Wu Tang album it is. The streaming service should be your go-to if you’re several seasons behind on the series. They offer every episode from the previous three seasons, so you can fill your Saturday and Sunday with the adventures of Eddie and his entire family. Just navigate to the show’s landing page on Hulu to get started.

Watch Fresh Off the Boat online on ABC Go

The network that produces this quirky comedy based on a book should also be in your bookmarks if you want to catch up on the show. ABC Go lets you watch Fresh Off the Boat online whether you’re on your desktop or commuting and only have your phone, but there are some limitations.

You can get access to full episodes of Fresh Off the Boat through ABC, but only the four most recently released chapters. If you’ve fallen behind on the current season further back than four episodes, or even on past seasons, you’re going to have to go elsewhere. Still, to watch Fresh Off the Boat online through ABC Go, you’ll need to log in using your TV provider details.

Is there anywhere else to watch Fresh Off the Boat online?

Unfortunately, growing online streaming services FuboTV doesn’t (yet) boast ABC among their provided channels, although that might change in the future. And fans of the other giant streaming service — of course we’re talking about Netflix — have a choice to make: You can access Fresh Off the Boat through the company, but not through the subscription most people have. You cannot watch Fresh Off the Boat online through Netflix, but you can rent DVDs of the seasons from them. Old school, we know. This service isn’t factored into your monthly streaming rate, so get ready to pay extra if you decide to go this route.