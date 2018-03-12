How to watch new and old episodes of How to Get Away with Murder online

The season finale is rushing towards us, Shondaland fans, so if you’re not caught up, now is the time to browse all the ways you can watch How to Get Away with Murder online and fill in those gaps you have before season 4 wraps up for the year.

We'll walk you through all the options you have to watch How to Get Away with Murder online since you might need to hop from one place to another, depending on how much you have to catch up on.

How to Get Away with Murder on Hulu

If you’re only a couple episodes shy of being all caught up, first, congratulations for making it this far without running into spoilers, and second, your go-to way to watch How to Get Away with Murder online should probably be Hulu. The popular streaming service offers the most recent 5 episodes of the series, so you can catch up in a day or two over the weekend and be ready to launch into the newest twists and turns Shonda Rhimes has in store.

You can access those episodes through the series page on Hulu. Start streaming them soon, otherwise the earlier episodes will disappear and you’ll have to go elsewhere to catch up.

Other ways to watch How to Get Away with Murder online

ABC Go

You didn’t think this network was without their own streaming service, did you? Watch How to Get Away with Murder online through the ABC go site, or their app. ABC Go looks almost the same as Hulu in terms of offering the latest 5 episodes, with one difference: You’ll have to log in with your service provider details to watch the most recent episode. The four before that, however, are fair game to watch online for free, even if you don’t have cable.

Amazon Prime

You can also watch How to Get Away with Murder online through Amazon Prime, although you’ll need to pay for the episodes. Still, if you’re a fan of the series and like to come back and rewatch entire seasons, this might be a cost-effective option for you. After all, streaming services are notorious for rotating their content. Download season 4 in its entirety or just episode-by-episode and you’ll have them forever.

An episode in SD will set you back $1.99 ($2.99 in HD) and the current season goes for $24.99 in SD ($29.99 in HD). Scoop up previous seasons in HD for $24.99.

FuboTV

With this online option you can stream over 80 live channels, including ABC. That means you can not only watch How to Get Away with Murder online but also catch up on the other Shondaland creations, if you’re into that sort of thing. It’s subscription based and will set you back $19.99 per month, but you can use a 7-day free trial to catch up on as much How to Get Away with Murder as the network offers in reruns, but it’s a better option for staying up-to-date on recent episodes if you don’t have a cable provider.

Check back with Metro US because we'll be updating the site with a How to Get Away with Murder Netflix guide, which we'll link to here.