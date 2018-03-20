Watch James Corden invade Jenny Slate's cell phone on 'The Late Late Show'

Jenny Slate had the contents of her cell phone put on full display by James Corden on Monday night's episode of "The Late Late Show."

The actress and comedian joined RuPaul Charles and Kumail Nanjiani for a fun, "To Tell the Truth"-inspired segment for the show. The late-night host had to guess which of the stars owned a mobile device based on photos and other interesting items found on it, although it was secretly Slate's the whole time.

Corden first took a look at a Postmates order consisting of a Diet Coke, fried dill pickles and Buffalo chicken tenders. Slate was somehow able to keep a straight face as Corden bashed the order, calling it a "cry for help."

The late-night host then showed an image of a song from the phone, which happened to be the Will Smith hit "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It." RuPaul tried to throw Corden off by singing the lyrics and twerking on the comic, while Slate joked that she was "on a feminist retreat in Hawaii," which prompted her to play the song.

Watch: James Corden invades Jenny Slate's cell phone

The final clue was an abstract painting, which Slate claimed that she stole from her therapist's office, among other things. Apparently Slate did a pretty good job at throwing Corden off the trail, as he incorrectly guessed it was RuPaul's phone. Unfortunately fans didn't get to see any pics of her superhero boyfriend Chris Evans, which would've been a dead giveaway.

In addition to the game show antics, the trio of stars sat down with Corden to chat about a variety of topics, including how Slate intends to celebrate her upcoming 36th birthday this weekend.

"I love a big party, of course," Slate said. "It's sort of what my personality asks for. I like to blow it out."

The actress also loves themed parties, so expect something along the lines of "favorite outfits optional."

"[It's] the chillest thing you can have," Slate explained. "It's your favorite outfit, or not. And then as many drinks as you would like."