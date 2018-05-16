All the ways you can watch New Girl online now that it’s over

If you’re a Zooey Deschanel fan, you undoubtedly tuned in last night for the New Girl series finale. Though the show is done on your small screen, that doesn’t mean you’re done with it. Keep this list of ways to watch New Girl online in your pocket for those days you want to rewatch the comedy — after all, you can’t help but feel good after a couple episodes of the quirky humor.

And remember, New Girl fans, Deschanel and the rest of the cast feel good about the series ending. So even though you’re sad to see it go, it got the wrap up the stars wanted for their characters and wasn’t slashed in the recent bloodbath of show cancellations like Designated Survivor, Kevin Can Wait and The Expanse.

All the ways to watch New Girl online

Let’s face it, when it comes to your favorite show, you’re streaming service agnostic. That’s why we tracked down every way to watch New Girl online, so you can switch between them as needed to binge watch the entire series for the twentieth time. Run through our list to plan out your New Girl streaming party and let no login stop you.

Is New Girl on Netflix?

Here comes the giant streaming service to save the day. This should be stop number one when you’re looking to watch New Girl online. That’s because the answer to is New Girl on Netflix is more of a “heck yeah” than a simple “yes.” Netflix currently has seasons one through six of the quirky comedy available for streaming, but you should still keep reading. The streaming service is notorious for rotating their content library, so there’s no guarantee the show will stick around.

Is New Girl on Hulu?

When the weekend is coming to a close and you’re rounding the corner on streaming the entire series in one go, turn to Hulu to watch New Girl online through to the very end. The other big name in the streaming service game has New Girl season 7 including the final two episodes that aired just last night.

Watch New Girl online with FOX

There are limitations to watching New Girl through the FOX website, but it’s an option if you’re in a pinch. If you don’t have a cable provider, you can use their “preview pass,” which allows you one hour of streaming — enough to watch two episodes from the newest season. In order to unlock all the episodes, though, you’ll need a cable provider and your login information.

Watch New Girl online with DirecTV

Have your AT&T login info handy? Great, you can login and start streaming New Girl season 7 right away through DirecTV. You’ll have to go elsewhere for earlier seasons and the two episodes that aired last night are not, at the time of publication, available through this service.

Watch New Girl online with Amazon Prime

Since the vast majority of seasons are only available on Netflix for streaming, you know you need a back-up plan. If you’re a diehard fan of the show, that probably means putting down the dough to own all of the seasons so you can rewatch whenever your heart desires. Seasons on Amazon Prime will set you back anywhere from $9.99 to $19.99 depending on how recently it was released and the format you want it to download in.