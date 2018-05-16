In honor of the season finale, watch SNL for 48 hours straight starting Thursday

We know that on Saturday (May 19) you’ll be glued to your TV, engrossed in all the hype of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s history-making royal wedding (here’s how to see all the action, by the way). But, come nightfall, be sure to watch SNL for the final episode of season 43.

This SNL finale will be hosted by Tina Fey, featuring musical guest Nicki Minaj. In its honor, the streaming site Twitch is teaming up with NBC Universal to bring you a 48-hour marathon of the all-time best SNL sketches.

These popular skits, commercial parodies and more — both classic and current — will be streamed on Twitch for free. They will include appearances from Fey (of course), Drake and other celebs who've hosted the show over the years.

"Join tons of fans in chat to relive SNL classics like the Spartan cheerleader tryouts, Bill Clinton’s trip to McDonald’s, and Adam Sandler’s unforgettable tune, 'Lunch Lady Land,'" a Twitch blog post reads.

When to watch SNL on Twitch

This marathon leading up to the SNL finale will begin tomorrow, May 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. According to the site, it'll last until about 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 19, just a few hours before the SNL season 43 finale, which airs at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Variety reports that viewers will be able to add their own commentary while streaming the two-day marathon.

"Similar to Twitch chat, Saturday Night Live serves as live commentary on pop culture and current events," Jane Weedon, Twitch's director of business development, said in a statement, via Mashable. "Each SNL sketch is a snapshot of its time, making it the ideal show to unite our global community across generations as they comment on the commentary."

How to watch SNL marathon starting tomorrow

To watch SNL for 48 hours straight until the season finale, go to TwitchPresents. If prompted to sign up, you can do so free of charge by creating a username and password and inputting your email. You can also sign up through Facebook.

To prepare for this mighty marathon, watch Fey as Sarah Palin and Amy Poehler as Hillary Clinton in a 2008 sketch:

Happy streaming!