We’re not spoiling anything if we tell you that Shamy made it official last night on the season 11 finale of The Big Bang Theory. They’ve been building to it for several seasons, after all. Still, you’d like to watch the unconventional romance between Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler unfold all over again. So, where can you go to watch The Big Bang Theory online?

Don’t worry, we pulled together a guide for that. Since it’s likely that The Big Bang Theory will wrap up for good before long, potentially after season 12 (the next season), we know you need ways to watch The Big Bang Theory online so you can rewatch your favorite misadventures from Penny and the gang long after the show itself is gone.

So, whether you’re looking for older seasons or new, here are all the ways you can watch The Big Bang Theory online. As for those huge streaming services that are likely your go-to options, we have individual guides. Check out what you need to know about The Big Bang Theory on Hulu or keep checking back with Metro for our guide to The Big Bang Theory on Netflix.

Watch The Big Bang Theory online with CBS

Although you might be used to catching reruns of past seasons on TBS, CBS is the place to go if you’re looking to catch up on new episodes and watch The Big Bang Theory online. That’s because you’ll find full episodes from season 11, which just wrapped up, hosted on their website. You can watch the full episodes they have available without signing in with cable provider information — score! — but, in exchange, you will have to sit through some ads. You get five free episodes before you’re prompted to subscribe to their service — or, you know, forced to switch to another computer.

Want to watch The Big Bang Theory online when they’re airing new episodes next season? That you can do through CBS Live, their live TV streaming service, which offers a free trial.

Watch The Big Bang Theory online with FuboTV

If you’re not into the idea of having a cable provider but want access to the channels, give FuboTV a try. You can stream live TV and sports, including CBS content like The Big Bang Theory, with a monthly subscription — but they also offer a free trial to get you started.

Watch The Big Bang Theory online with TBS

For those past seasons you can head over to TBS where you can sign in with your cable provider information to stream old episodes. They rotate through their content and the episodes expire eventually, but there are clear indications for how long you have to watch until it disappears. You can also watch The Big Bang Theory online through the TBS app in case you’re away from your computer but want to watch on your tablet or phone.

Watch The Big Bang Theory online with Amazon Prime Video

Since you’d have to go through several other sites to piece together a full binge-watching experience for this show, you might think about investing in the entire series if you know you like to rewatch your old favorite episodes or even entire seasons multiple times. You can buy entire seasons of the series, which will set you back from $14.99 to $19.99 depending on how old the season is and which format you prefer.

The most recent season, season 11, is also available through CBS All Access on Amazon. The subscription service will set you back $9.99 a month, but it’s worth the investment if you’re a fan of other CBS programming. And, guess what? You can also kick the tires on it with a free 7-day trial.

Watch The Big Bang Theory online with Google Play or iTunes

Both of these services offer episodes and seasons of The Big Bang Theory to buy online through their respective e-stores. Each episode will set you back roughly $2 for SD or $3 for HD, although you’ll be able to rewatch them as much as you’d like, or go all in on whole seasons for $15-20, depending on how old they are. Google Play also offers a bundle of The Big Bang Theory season 1-10 for $229.99