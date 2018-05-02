All the ways to watch The Handmaid's Tale online

With the second season of Hulu’s breakout hit drama The Handmaid’s Tale unfurling in all its chilling glory, you’re eager to ensure you always have a watch to watch the latest episode. Spoilers are flying thick and fast online, so streaming the newest installment ASAP is probably the best plan. So where can you watch The Handmaid's Tale online?

Maybe you’re not even there yet. If you’re still working your way through the first season of the series, bravo for making it this far without stumbling on an article that ruins the entire plot for you. (Or maybe you already read the book and you don’t care if the major twists aren’t mysteries anymore.) We’ve included information on ways to watch The Handmaid's Tale online no matter which season you’re wanting to stream to make catching up and keeping up-to-date as simple as possible.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale online with Hulu

Going to the streaming service that created the series to watch episodes online is a no-brainer. Even if you’re starting from square one, Hulu has the entire first season of the show available to stream included in their monthly subscription service, and they’re slowly rolling out new episodes of the second season each Sunday. You’ll even get access to trailers and behind-the-scenes videos called “Inside the Episode” featuring interviews with members of the cast like Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley.

Since the series is a Hulu original, this is the only place where you’ll find the new episodes as they’re released. Once an entire season has aired, then you’ll see it move to other platforms. For now, you can watch The Handmaid's Tale season 1 online using the following sites:

Watch The Handmaid's Tale online with Amazon Prime

If you’ve seen enough to know that you want to own the series so you can stream it again and again, then you might want to get it through Amazon Prime. The first season will set you back $18.99 to $24.99 depending on the format you choose, or you can select only your favorite episodes at $1.99 or $2.99 a pop — again, price depends on the format.

Watch The Handmaid’s Tale online with Vudu

With the same deal and the same prices as Amazon Prime, choosing Vudu over the behemoth online retailer comes down to personal preference. Vudu will let you watch The Handmaid's tale online if you buy the first season through their platform, but unlike Amazon, you cannot purchase them on an episode-by-episode basis.

The iTunes store is another option for purchasing The Handmaid’s Tale season 1, but the store will automatically download the files onto your iTunes on your computer and will play the episodes through that app. It’s a great way to have easy access to watch the series whenever you want, but not the solution if you’re looking to watch The Handmaid's Tale online.