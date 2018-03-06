Just when you came to terms with the loss of a major character and the reasons why they killed off Carl, The Walking Dead throws another curve ball our way. Carl wrote a letter to Negan before he died. Negan of all people! So what did Carl's letter to Negan say, anyway?

The leader of the Saviors and Carl had a weird relationship, there’s no denying that. Sure, Negan almost forced Rick to chop off the kid’s hand and almost cut him down at the beginning of all out war before Maggie rode into Alexandria and saved everyone, but they also had a weirdly comfortable family-style dinner together. Negan obviously admired Carl’s bravery and bold action. But still. Negan?!

What did Carl's letter to Negan say? Can we even know?

If you’re caught up in The Walking Dead — you should be, or you’re OK with spoilers, if you’ve read this far — you know that Rick opened Carl’s letter to Negan. We caught only a flash of the piece of paper. The only thing somewhat clear was that Rick was moving forward with threatening Negan, which means he probably ignored anything the letter said.

Lucky for us, there was an eagle-eyed fan out there who took to Reddit to share a screenshot revealing the letter in its entirety. What did Carl's letter to Negan say? Brace yourself, and then read it below.

What did Carl's letter to Negan say? Read it in this Reddit post

Can’t work out the chicken scratch (which, by the way, was written by Chandler Riggs himself)? The helpful fan typed it out in this Reddit post.

"Negan. This is Carl......someone. I got bit. We didn't even have......doing... I was just helping someone. And now....," the Reddit user transcribed from Carl’s letter, adding ellipses where the camera cut off the writing.



"You might be gone. Maybe my dad killed you - but I don't think so. I think you(re?) working on a way out. Maybe you got out. Maybe...... lost cause and you just want to kill all of us. I think you have to be who you are. I ju.....s what you wanted. I wanted to ask you....I.....maybe you'll beat us. If you do, there'll just (be someone?)..... the way out is working together. It's forgiving...."

Though some of the sentences are incomplete and, therefore, impossible to understand, it’s clear Carl was making a case to end the all out war that’s been dominating the entire season. Which means, of course, that Rick’s aggression toward Negan over walkie-talkie is counter everything he knows his son was calling for.

So all out war it is, unless either Negan or Rick have a change of heart.