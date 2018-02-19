What Maisie Williams wants to work on after ‘Game Of Thrones’

Maisie Williams has spent her entire professional acting career working on Game Of Thrones.

The HBO show has treated the 20-year-old actress very well, too, as she has been able to select different projects, while always remaining safe in the knowledge that she could return to the job security and comfort of Arya Stark and “Game Of Thrones.”

But while Williams is clearly grateful for the opportunities that the show have provided for her, she recently admitted to me that she is already considering the different projects that she wants to explore and star in after it depressingly comes to an end in a year or so.

“I think I want to do something where I am not sad all the time. Something that is not so dark and upsetting,” she explained over the phone.

In fact, Williams admitted that her role in the Aardman animation “Early Man” was actually in response to her work on “Game Of Thrones,” where she has spent a lot of her time learning how to kill and then doing just that.

“’Early Man’ is well on the way to achieving those dreams,” Williams continued, before reiterating that she will forever be indebted for the position that the show has put her in.

“I am in a really lucky position after the show to be able to pick and choose what I can do, and take time to figure out what works best.”

Williams is currently working hard on the final episodes of “Game Of Thrones,” which will air its eighth and final season at some point in 2019.

Before then, though, audiences can see her in Peter Hutchings’ drama “Departures” later this year, and then the “X-Men” spin-off “The New Mutants,” which will arrive in February 2019.

You could also head to your local cinema now to hear Maisie Williams’ vocal efforts in “Early Man,” as the film was just released.