Dietland premiere: Time, date, and how to watch

Weight loss, cattiness and taking down abusers, all in one show.

Dietland debuts on AMC Monday night — and no, it’s not another reality show about weight loss.

Not sure what to expect before it debuts? Buckle up, because there’s a lot to unpack.

What is Dietland about?

Dietland — based on Sarai Walker’s book of the same name — follows Plum Kettle (played by Joy Nash). She works for editor Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies) at teen fashion magazine Daisy Chain, ghostwriting the Letters to the Editor column.

Plum is a plus-sized woman who wants to lose weight and is trying to earn money for weight loss surgery, but Kitty isn’t making it easier for her with her condescending attitude.

"Plum is fat and waiting for her life to begin, which she figures will happen once she’s thin," Nash told The Curvy Fashionista of her character.

It’s not just a show about weight loss and workplace cattiness, though. Plum is also being pursued — stalked — by a woman (Erin Darke) who knows a lot about her. And then there’s a clandestine group known as Jennifer that’s taking credit for killing prominent men who abuse women.

Yeah, there’s a lot going on — and it’s perfect timing with the #metoo movement still going strong.

"What I loved about Dietland and Plum is that she does not stop being a fat person," Nash told Variety. "Most stories about fat people are about weight-loss transformation. But that’s not Plum’s story, which I was really, really excited about."

Watch the trailer for Dietland

See the trailer for Dietland before you watch the show.

Will this be the show of the summer? This teaser makes it seem promising!

When does the premiere of Dietland start?

The first episode of Dietland will debut on AMC Monday night, June 4, at 9 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. CST.