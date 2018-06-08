What time does the Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale start, and will Madison die?

The midseason finale is coming in fast, but are you ready for the fallout? Many fans think Madison Clark, played by Kim Dickens, won’t make it to the other side of the mid-season break. You’ll just have to tune in for Fear the Walking Dead season 4 episode 8, otherwise known as the season 4 midseason finale, to find out. But we have some interesting info in the meantime.

Does Madison die in Fear the Walking Dead season 4 episode 8?

That really is the burning question. The last episode fueled speculation about her upcoming demise because the “before” scenes, she was headed out to try to save her kids from the Vultures, a dangerous undertaking to say the least. Viewers don’t think it doesn’t bode well for the character that she was absent from all of the “now” timeline scenes. Even worse, the survivors seem to have a very personal vendetta with the Vultures in the “now” timeline. There’s tragedy and hatred in the group that could easily be explained by Madison’s death.

Of course the show us staying mum about the whole thing, and actor Colman Domingo, who plays the show’s Victor Strand, just added fuel to the fire in an interview with ComicBook.com. “You never know. There's some speculation. They don't know what's going on because we haven't seen her in the new timeline,” he teased. Is she kidnapped? Did she runaway? Is she holed up somewhere in a basement? You have no idea."

Building up a storyline that looks like a character loss, and then turning it into something a little less tragic isn’t a new tactic for the show or the franchise. Characters are frequently split up and brought back together later, and the franchise isn’t free of kidnappings either. So we’re back to waiting for Fear the Walking Dead season 4 episode 8 to air to find out.

Get a sneak peek of the Fear the Walking Dead season 4 mid-season finale

Although we have an official description for Fear the Walking Dead season 4 episode 8, entitled “No One’s Gone,” it really doesn’t reveal much: "Madison fights to preserve the life she worked so hard to build; Morgan tries to do the right thing." So if you need to watch some of the action to get excited for the episode to air, we have you covered with the promo below:

What time does Fear the Walking Dead season 4 episode 8 start?

Don’t miss a moment of the mid-season finale when Fear the Walking Dead season 4 episode 8 kicks off this Sunday, June 10 at 9:00 p.m. EST. The episode will run until 10:05 p.m., and during that hour, those two timelines will converge which means we’ll finally learn what happens to Madison. "It's going to be incredible television when we find out what happened, one way or another," Domingo promised TV Guide.